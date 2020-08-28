Into The “I-LAND”: A Review Of What Went Down In Episodes 7 & 8

We formally ring within the second a part of the present with episode 7 and begin off by studying which 12 trainees efficiently made it into half two. And by the top of episode 8, one other trainee is eradicated, leaving us with simply the 11. Someplace in between, we even have a number of performances, hardships and struggles, and… oh sure, BTS.

So let’s dive proper in and see what occurred throughout these previous two weeks:

Warning: Main spoilers forward! Like critically, huge spoilers, so run when you nonetheless can!

A new journey of 12 (a.ok.a all of the goodbyes)

First off, the present introduces the remaining six I-Landers. In order of their look, we now have Sunghoon, Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, and Ok. Then out of the 16 Grounders, world voters select to save lots of (so as of obtained votes) Sunoo (with 2.6 million votes), Daniel, Ni-ki, Geonu, Ta-ki, and at last, Hanbin (with Nicholas and Kyungmin coming subsequent in votes).

Kyungmin is adorably stunned to listen to his identify known as.

Should say I’m stunned that Hanbin made it by, provided that he was caught in Floor the entire of half one, however this once more proves the facility of votes. His fanbase is devoted sufficient to safe him a spot within the ultimate 12, pushing him by when it counts probably the most, and that’s all that issues! Give yourselves a pat on the again for all of the voting.

We additionally be taught that shifting ahead, there will probably be 4 extra checks and the main focus has now shifted to particular person competitors (Goodbye “shared future”). The panel now consists of Doobu, Son Sung Deuk, Pdogg, Wonderkid, and Bang Si Hyuk, so meaning apart from saying goodbye to 11 trainees, we additionally say goodbye to Rain and Zico (which is sensible since Zico’s within the navy at this very second). The first and third checks will probably be evaluated by the panel, whereas the second and fourth checks will probably be scored by world viewers. Once more, with the panel’s enter, this might be a great way of controlling the expertise pool and keep away from having trainees coast in on recognition alone, so this is able to make a very good stability.

Talking of viewer votes, the rating as of episode seven is as follows (from first to twelfth): Sunoo, Daniel, Heeseung, Sunghoon, Ok, Jay, Jungwoon, Jake, Ni-ki, Ta-ki, Geonu, and at last, Hanbin. Seven trainees are slated to debut, so Sunoo until Jungwoon are given newly made badges indicating their “High 7” standing.

Oh, and every little thing in “I-LAND” is now numbered and ranked. The room for the highest three rating I-Landers have larger beds, an arcade machine, even snacks. The prime rating trainee even has his personal therapeutic massage chair and a mattress that folds right into a Transformer (or so I assume).

A go to from Santa BTS

In episode 7, BTS additionally makes their much-awaited look on “I-LAND.” The megastars take a tour across the state-of-the-art constructing, hilariously fighting eradicating the magnetic identify plates (Suga), serving to themselves to the snacks within the pantry (Jungkook), and proving how diligently they’ve been watching the present (J-Hope).

BTS additionally takes a while to reply a number of the considerations the I-Landers have. Some are sillier than others — like the best way to keep away from frown traces and the best way to cease creating embarrassing moments (sure, that one’s from Jay) — whereas others like Ta-ki’s (lacking dwelling) and Sunoo’s (well being considerations) run just a little deeper, and BTS offers some helpful recommendation stemming from their very own expertise. After the counseling phase, BTS then showers them with items earlier than attending to the principle level of their go to — kicking off the primary check for second a part of the present.

Some I-Landers (creepily) sniffing the pillows that BTS touched. Lol!

Take a look at 1 (a.ok.a the “BTS” check)

After BTS publicizes the beginning of the primary check — performing three BTS songs — in addition they share some pointers and what they’ve to concentrate to for every tune. Then the video ends, and the Egg Gateway begins revolving and divulges… not BTS (lol!). As a substitute, it’s choreographer Bae Yoon Jung and Son Sung Deuk who’re there to ship a mini-mission. The 12 I-Landers are to go face to face in a dance battle the place three winners will probably be chosen.

They don’t air all of the battles, however of what we do see, Ok’s and Jungwon’s are significantly enjoyable to look at. Each do freestyle very well, they usually showcase slick strikes that seize the nuances of the songs. Ta-ki goes along with his forte, locking, and the room complete room buzzes with vitality. The two adults apparently really feel the identical and announce that the winners are Ta-ki, Ok, and Jungwon (in that order).

The three winners then turn out to be the three leaders for the primary check, they usually get to decide on both their tune first or their members first. Ta-ki decides to decide on his members first, permitting Ok and Jungwon to keep away from the toughest tune of the bunch (as a result of excessive vocal vary), “Faux Love,” and go together with “DNA” and “I NEED U” respectively.

Staff “Faux Love”

For his crew, Ta-ki chooses Heeseung, Sunghoon, and Sunoo, who are all prime rankers. Sadly, Ta-ki himself is the one who struggles probably the most through the check, buckling beneath the stress of being within the management function, not having the ability to get the rhythm of the dance proper, and never having the ability to hit these excessive notes (puberty may be unforgiving). After receiving harsh suggestions throughout their mid-point evaluations, Heeseung steps in and helps Ta-ki in main the crew and offers every member individualized assist.

Sunoo is Heeseung’s No. 1 fan.

Staff “DNA”

Staff “DNA” consists of 4 robust performers: Ok, Ni-ki, Jay, and Hanbin. However with 4 robust performers (who’re used to doing issues their very own method) additionally comes battle. Ni-ki provides in his personal transfer (mirrored after BTS’s V’s personal transfer) to the choreography with out informing anybody else, and this doesn’t sit effectively with Ok. He tells Ni-ki off and even calls him right into a dressing room with no cameras (however the audio continues to be on) and reprimands him for not placing the crew’s curiosity first. Ni-ki removes the “V transfer” within the subsequent few practices however slips it in once more through the mid-point evaluations, which earns him one other telling-off from panel member Son Sung Deuk.

Issues are just a little tense inside the crew (and you understand it’s tense when Jay seems to be the quiet one), so warm-hearted Hanbin takes on the mediator function and encourages Ni-ki to voice out his emotions. Ok additionally takes the initiative to heal the connection, and shortly we see them shut once more.

Staff “I NEED U”

In contrast with the opposite two groups, crew “I NEED U” — consisting of Jungwon, Geonu, Jake, and Daniel — seems to be the “ignored” crew. Jungwon disregards this identification and says they’ll simply overtake everybody from behind, which will probably be much more of successful story. Sadly, that’s not precisely how their story unfolds. In truth, the present doesn’t even present their mid-point analysis. *Shakes fist at present*

The suggestions we do see is that the boys are unable to correctly convey the temper of the tune. As a substitute of portraying grief and craving, the boys give off unnecessarily cool and attractive vibes, so we see them spend further time making an attempt to right this space.

Performances and scores

Staff “DNA” known as as much as carry out first, and earlier than they go up, we’re handled to this hilarious second courtesy of Hanbin:

Ni-ki: “We now have no rivals!”

A very wide-eyed, alarmed Hanbin: “We are singing stay!”

In Korean, the English phrases “stay” and “rival” are each pronounced with three syllables, so that they sound related.

The panel finds the “DNA” efficiency refreshing to look at and notes that all of them did effectively typically, although they may work on wanting extra pure sooner or later. Their rating is available in at 287 (out of 400).

Staff “I NEED U” performs subsequent, and the panel feedback that though there may be general enchancment, they nonetheless carried out beneath expectations. Although having frolicked engaged on portraying the best moods, they nonetheless don’t handle to impress the panel. The crew’s rating is available in at 275. Notably, we additionally hear the panel saying that Jungwon arduous carried for the crew, and his particular person rating is the rationale their crew rating isn’t any decrease. This once more proves what the panel found partially one, and it’s that Jungwon is born for the stage. Whereas he doesn’t essentially get as a lot display screen time, his stage presence is an entire different story, all the time producing impactful performances and excessive scores.

Lastly, crew “Faux Love” takes the stage, and although they’d worries in regards to the excessive notes, I personally didn’t hear something off, with Heeseung and Sunoo particularly sounding comfy in that vary. Oddly, Sunghoon is meant to be one doing the up to date dance at first, and we see him achieve this all the way in which as much as the day of the particular efficiency, which then immediately switches to Heeseung within the ultimate efficiency. We don’t see any backstory to this change although, which is… odd, given the present’s tendency to exploit the last-minute switches for drama.

The panel enjoys this efficiency probably the most and showers them with optimistic suggestions… apart from Ta-ki, who they really feel is unable to maintain up with the opposite three. They obtain a 306 for his or her crew rating, putting them in first place. This additionally signifies that their crew is protected from elimination.

After which there have been 11

Right here comes the arduous half: The announcement of the person scores and rankings. In order (with their scores within the parentheses), we now have Heeseung (93), Jungwon (81), Sunghoon (79), Ok (78), Sunoo (77), Jay (74), and Jake (70). And falling exterior of the debut line (eighth place onwards), we now have Ni-ki (69), Hanbin (66), Daniel (64), Geonu (60), and at last, Ta-ki (57) in 12th place. However as a result of Ta-ki is within the first place crew and is protected from elimination, the swords falls on the trainee with the subsequent lowest rating… Geonu.

In a method, Ta-ki actually saved himself all through this complete check. By putting first within the mini-mission, he was in a position to decide his members first, and his members’ scores are what boosted the crew rating, thus permitting him to be protected from elimination. There are debates on whether or not Ta-ki made the incorrect transfer by choosing members over songs first, however the outcomes speaks for themselves. It sucks for Geonu, however as is life, some issues are simply past our management.

With Geonu now gone, the I-Landers are right down to 11, with 4 extra destined to be on the chopping block. And in any case that we’ve seen, Geonu strikes me as certainly one of their stronger, if not strongest, vocalists. Which raises the query: who’re the standout vocalists of the remaining I-Landers? I’m not saying that there aren’t any robust vocalists within the bunch, however slightly we haven’t seen sufficient to find out who’s principal vocalist materials. But, we’re in a position to simply determine the robust dancers as a result of we’ve seen the dancing and efficiency features highlighted time and again. In truth, the panel now solely consists of “efficiency administrators,” and proper me if I’m incorrect, however there don’t appear to be any panelists who deal with vocals. Is the present placing an excessive amount of weight on their efficiency and dance abilities and never sufficient on their vocal abilities?

Lastly, listed below are the rankings (world voting) as seen on the finish of episode 8: In first place we now have Sunoo, adopted by Heeseung, Sunghoon, Ta-ki, Jake, Jungwon, Daniel, Hanbin, Ok, Ni-ki, and Jay in eleventh place. Voting closes at midnight KST on August 29.

Are you proud of the High 12 (now High 11)? Do you additionally suppose that the present wants to spotlight the vocal features of the trainees extra? And does anybody else discover it unusual that Namgoong Min was MC-ing the primary check remotely? Tell us within the feedback beneath!

