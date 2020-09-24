Into The “I-LAND”: A Review Of What Went Down In The Finale

113 days, 23 candidates, viewers from 177 nations, one Revolving Egg Door. Girls and gentleman, that is the (practically three-hour) remaining episode of “I-LAND.” With 9 I-Landers left and solely seven spots out there, who of them will be capable to make their debut? Who else is within the viewers watching the reside present? And which of the panelists repeatedly will get caught massaging an aching shoulder on digital camera? (Spoiler: His initials are BSH). Learn on to seek out out!

Warning: You already know the drill! Main spoilers forward!

Welcome to the reside present

The 9 finalists kick off the reside present with an OT9 efficiency of “I&Credible,” earlier than they’re introduced out one after the other by host Namgoong Min. No, your eyes aren’t deceiving you. After 113 days, Namgoong Min is lastly in the identical house as everybody else.

And as per typical, now we have the panel consisting of Doobu, Son Sung Deuk, Bang Si Hyuk, Pdogg, and Wonderkid. (Sadly no sighting of Rain although).

Additionally, as a result of we’re in the midst of a pandemic, there’s no viewers within the studio (which is sort of the pity, however security first). Nonetheless, we do have TXT and BTS within the viewers, the latter whom probably snuck in mid-way as a result of they weren’t there for the opening introductions (hee!). The members of those two teams, who shall be seniors to this soon-to-debut group, provide phrases of knowledge and assist all through the present, and within the case of BTS, additionally consists of some hilarious “malfunctions” courtesy of Suga and V.

Listed below are the ultimate 9, ranked in accordance with the outcomes from the third take a look at:

I preserve forgetting that Sunoo is older than each Jungwon and Ni-ki!

We additionally verify in with “International Messenger” Shin Ah Younger, who stories on world voting statistics (and adorably switches between accents when speaking to followers too). The trainee with essentially the most votes from the US is Jay, Jake for Indonesia, Ok for Egypt, Sunghoon for China, and Jungwon for South Korea.

The fourth and remaining take a look at

We then swap to the pre-taped segments, which picks up proper after the outcomes of the third take a look at. Jungwon is feeling relatively dejected along with his final place rating, and Jay tells him he would’ve smashed by the Revolving Egg Door if he had been the one despatched dwelling, which then garners a retort from level-headed Sunghoon:

The remaining 9 are then summoned to the foyer, the place the ultimate take a look at is introduced. They’ll carry out the unique track “Calling (Run to You)” collectively as a gaggle, then the worldwide voters will vote in six members, whereas the panel will determine on the final member. I initially thought that the outcomes from this take a look at can be solely determined by world votes alone, so this can be a good flip of occasions, giving the panel the ultimate say and saving one final trainee.

After distributing their components (Sunghoon continues to be below the “No. 5 curse”), the trainees additionally determine to rearrange their roles. Heeseung volunteers to be the daddy, Daniel the mom, Jungwon the son, Jake the household canine, Sunghoon the household cat… wait, what’s taking place?

Getting again on monitor, Heeseung nominates Ok because the chief, which everybody immediately agrees to. Heeseung is nominated to be the vocal chief, Ni-ki the dance chief, after which issues go off the rails once more. Jay is appointed the “each day life” chief, Sunoo the “expressions” chief, and Jake and Sunghoon — coincidentally the 2 who aren’t often brimming with power — are given the titles of “stress” (power) leaders (to maintain everybody in excessive spirits). There’s quite a lot of silliness going round, however you may actually inform that the boys are gelling effectively collectively. They really feel comfy sufficient to tease and be savagely frank with one another, and it makes you excited to see them perform as a gaggle going ahead.

After a mid-point analysis the place the boys reward Doobu and Son Sung Deuk rolling papers (principally a big paper the place everybody writes their ideas and gratitude to the recipient), the 9 finalists are given one other job: to movie particular person PR movies. This job rapidly turns into torture, the place they torture themselves (making an attempt to be cute although it makes them cringe) and one another (the entire video is self-produced, so any and all results are executed by the boys themselves). Oh, and in some unspecified time in the future, you’ll additionally see a sheep carrying a big whiteboard by I-LAND. Heh!

“Calling (Run to You)”

Going again to the reside present, we see the 9 finalists carry out their final and remaining take a look at, “Calling (Run to You).”

The panel then take turns praising every trainee, complimenting them on their progress and onerous work.

Strive-not-to-cry problem: Failed!

The day earlier than the reside present, the 9 I-Landers are summoned to the eating space the place packed meals are ready for them. They’re selfmade meals ready by their households full with a letter from their family members! (The boys whose households are abroad are given takeouts requested by their family members). Heeseung kicks off the letter-reading, the place his hilarious brother once more makes his affection for Jay very clear. Then when it’s Sunghoon’s flip, he begins full-on bawling mid-meal, which will get everybody teary-eyed as effectively. It rapidly turns into a problem to see who can calmly get by their letters with out tearing up, however from what we see, everybody just about fails at this. As Sunghoon so eloquently places it, “I haven’t even seen Daniel’s mother and father earlier than! Why am I so emotional?” Inform me about it!

We’ve heard the boys point out letters or visits from family members each time there’s a profit or they’re randomly summoned to collect, so it’s good that they lastly get their want. It’s the day proper earlier than their reside present, the day the place seven of them will begin a brand new journey, so there’s in all probability rather a lot going by their minds proper then. The assist from their family members and the reminder of who they’re working so onerous for, is unquestionably a fantastic consolation and increase for them.

Howdy, previous buddies!

Persevering with on with all of the feelings, we additionally see a go to from the 13 beforehand eradicated trainees. The I-Landers are stunned to see them at first, however then quickly sufficient everyone seems to be hugging one another in pleasure. The cause for his or her return? To arrange a 22-person “Into the I-LAND” efficiency. That is the primary track all of them carried out, so it brings all of it full circle. They observe collectively and likewise dance to a number of the songs from their earlier checks, which is a pleasant journey down reminiscence lane.

Oh, and Jay provides one other entry into his Massive Field of Embarrassing Moments.

All 22 boys additionally sit all the way down to play some easy video games, they usually’re all having quite a lot of enjoyable although they’re squeezed onto a 12-person sofa. We additionally see extra from Jimin right here than we do in the entire time he was on the present.

The beginning of a brand new boy group: ENHYPEN

Oh, and whereas the boys have been nonetheless at I-LAND, the system revealed their group title to them (us viewers solely discover out later within the present) which seems to be “ENHYPEN,” carrying the which means of progress, discovery, and connection (The boys have been guessing names equivalent to “bluetooth” and “wifi”). There’s a tiny half in me screaming about the way it’s spelt however I assume we will’t be too pedantic about Korean boy/lady group names.

And now on to the very, very, essential phase of the present, the half everybody’s been working in direction of for the previous 12 weeks — the bulletins of the ultimate seven! (The following shall be within the order as seen reside on air).

In fifth place, the official “half 1” proprietor (with over 1.1 million votes)… Heeseung!

In fourth place, the boy who has been on fireplace these previous couple of weeks… Ni-ki!

In third place, the one who repeatedly impresses the panel regardless of his brief coaching interval… Jake!

In second place, the boy who will undoubtedly entertain with extra entries into his Massive Field of Embarrassing Moments… Jay!

In first place, with 1.4 million votes (a really important improve from second place which doesn’t break 1.2 million) is… JUNGWON! Sure this sheep-boy deserves all caps as a result of he actually simply got here again from the brink of elimination and clawed his approach all to the highest. Or, not less than his followers did that for him. To be sincere, with such a giant hole in votes, I assumed it will be Sunoo, however wow… a revolt of epic proportions by Jungwon and his followers!

In sixth place, the Ice Prince who’s afraid of digital actuality gaming… Sunghoon!

Which then leaves us with the trio of Ok, Sunoo, and Daniel. Daniel hasn’t been inserting excessive for essentially the most half, so him being right here is unfortunately anticipated. However how did Ok and Sunoo find yourself right here? Particularly Sunoo who has all the time positioned first for world votes. That is surprising, and the one cause I can consider is that Sunoo’s followers believed him to be very protected and thus diverted their votes to the opposite boys who have been in peril. And as an individual who watches quite a lot of actuality competitors reveals, I can inform you that this isn’t in your fave’s greatest curiosity as a result of that’s how surprising eliminations occur!

And that’s not the tip of the shockers both. With Ok, Sunoo, and Daniel left, the panel decides on who to avoid wasting to fill within the seventh spot. Right here’s some statistics: In the course of the length of the present (and from the outcomes which might be revealed to us), the panel has all the time scored Ok increased than Sunoo, with Ok even inserting first throughout two checks (half 1 take a look at 2 and half 2 take a look at 3). Logic would dictate that the panel would select Ok over Sunoo, however nope… they select Sunoo!

Earlier than you seize your pitchforks, I wish to be clear I’m not commenting on which of those candidates are extra deserving of the ultimate slot or who’s extra gifted. Quite, based mostly on what we’ve seen to date, it looks like Ok can be the straightforward reply, however the panel have their very own massive image to consider, which leads them to the selection of Sunoo.

Ok seems like he’s gotten the wind fully knocked out of his sails. The poor boy.

And there you could have it everybody, the beginning of ENHYPEN! The egg has cracked, the chicks are out on this planet, they usually’re able to take flight! To ENHYPEN, Ok, Daniel, and all the opposite eradicated trainees, hwaiting!

Simply preserve these little chicks away from loud noises and explosions, eh?

Watch “I-LAND” on Viki beneath:

Watch Now

Which is essentially the most surprising second for you? How are you feeling about ENHYPEN, each the title itself and the debuting members? Tell us within the feedback beneath!

Belinda_C is joyful Jungwon made it! He’s virtually a maknae-on-top within the making with all his savage straightforwardness hehe. Talk SEVENTEEN and Shinhwa along with her on Twitter!

At present watching: “I-LAND,” “Alice”

All-time favourite: “Kill Me Heal Me,” “Defendant,” “Lodge Del Luna”

Wanting ahead to: “Story of the 9 Tailed“ starring Lee Dong Wook, and Shinhwa’s Eric and Yoo In Na‘s upcoming drama