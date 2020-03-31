Into the Night on Netflix: When is it released and what is it about?

Mankind has confronted many threats on TV over the years. Sci-fi followers may rattle off a protracted listing of creatures from different planets which have brought about us no finish of bother, plus after all we face enemies from inside.

However new Netflix collection Into The Night could possibly be the first time the solar has been the villain of the piece. That’s proper, the orange ball of heat in the sky, the one who places a hat on and sings “hip hip hip hooray” – he’s gone nasty.

We haven’t gone mad, this is a real factor. Learn on to seek out out extra.

When is Into the Night on Netflix?

Netflix hasn’t confirmed a date but, however we predict the gripping six-part collection to drop later this yr. It’s the streaming service’s first ever Belgian authentic drama.

What is Into the Night about?

The place to start? First off, settle for that the solar is unhealthy. The collection is based mostly upon Jacek Dukaj’s best-selling novel The Previous Axolotl and sees humanity plunged into doom after a “sudden photo voltaic occasion” turns the solar right into a deadly orb, killing everybody in its path.

The one approach to escape it seems to be boarding a airplane and making an attempt to outrun it. A brief-term technique you may assume – how lengthy earlier than you want to refuel? Are there actually sufficient parts of microwave hen pasta on board to maintain everybody going? We digress.

Government producer Tomek Bagiński says this is actually a human story: “What I beloved most was the inevitability of apocalypse and the concept you can run from it in a airplane with a bunch of strangers who don’t even converse the identical language. We by no means actually know individuals we journey with – to understand that perhaps these individuals are actually your tribe – individuals your survival relies upon on – this is a base for an ideal drama and an ideal thriller.”

Who is in the solid of Into the Night?

There are not any huge names signed onto this collection – the high-concept plot is actually the star of the present. Netflix merely guarantees an’ worldwide solid’ from Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Russia, and Turkey. The manufacturing is led by showrunner Jason George, who beforehand produced Netflix hit Narcos.

Is there a trailer for Into the Night?

There certain is – Netflix released this official teaser on 26th March and it options the terrifying line, “The dawn will kill us all.” No extra romantic breakfasts on the seaside then…

