“Into The Ring” Premieres To Modest Ratings + “Kkondae Intern” Ends On Steady Note

As one drama premiered, one other got here to an finish this week within the Wednesday night time time slot.

On July 1, KBS’s new drama “Into the Ring,” which stars Nana and Park Sung Hoon, made its premiere. In keeping with Nielsen Korea, it recorded common nationwide rankings of three.zero and three.5 p.c.

Additionally on July 1, MBC’s “Kkondae Intern” aired its ultimate episode to rankings of 4.9 and 6.2 p.c. Though not the very best rankings that the drama has garnered all through its run, it was in a position to maintain on to its constant title because the highest-viewed drama of its time slot.

On the cable aspect, “Oh My Child,” which is able to air its ultimate episode tomorrow, recorded rankings of 1.570 p.c.

