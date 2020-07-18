“Into The Ring” Ratings See Slight Increase As “She Knows All the things” Comes To An End

MBC’s “She Knows All the things” has ended on a modest scores enhance!
As the entire dramas airing on Wednesday and Thursday nights proceed to face a scores droop, “She Knows All the things” managed to see a slight enhance in viewership for its sequence finale on July 16. Based on Nielsen Korea, the ultimate episode of the thriller drama scored common nationwide scores of two.three p.c and a pair of.5 p.c for its two elements.
In the meantime, KBS 2TV’s “Into the Ring” scored common nationwide scores of two.5 p.c and a pair of.9 p.c for its two elements, marking a slight rise from its earlier episode the evening prior.
Lastly, within the cable community realm, JTBC’s “Was It Love?” scored a mean nationwide score of two.008 p.c for its fourth episode.
