Introduced a brand new collection of The Strolling Lifeless starring Rick Grimes and Michonne: first main points

AMC has introduced a brand new spin-off of The Strolling Lifeless for 2023 which is able to megastar Rick Grimes, performed via Andrew Lincoln, and Michonne, performed via Danai Gurira. Moreover, it’s been published that this collection will substitute the deliberate Rick Grimes movie.

The by-product used to be published at The Strolling Lifeless’s San Diego Comedian-Con panel and appears to “proceed the adventure and love tale” of Rick Grimes and Michonne. AMC says that the collection “will get started with six episodes in 2023“, Which leaves the door open for it to be one thing greater than a miniseries.

“This collection items an epic love tale of 2 characters modified via a modified international,” reads the authentic description. “Separated via distance. Through unstoppable energy. Through the ghosts in their former selves. Rick and Michonne are thrown into some other international, constructed on a warfare towards the useless… And in the long run, a warfare towards the dwelling.” Will they be capable of to find each and every different and who they had been in a unique position and scenario than they’ve recognized earlier than? Are they enemies? Fanatics? Sufferers? Victors? With out each and every different, are they even alive – or will they uncover that they too are they the strolling useless?

A seriously injured Rick Grimes used to be closing noticed in The Strolling Lifeless’s 9th season being airlifted out, and Michonne left the collection a season later after finding that Rick may nonetheless be alive. Quickly we will be able to see the following bankruptcy of her tales.

“This has been essentially the most odd adventure taking part in Rick Grimes for the simpler a part of a decade,” Lincoln mentioned. “The friendships I have made alongside the way in which are deep and lasting, so it is just becoming that I after all get to finish the tale with Danai and Scott and the remainder of the TWD circle of relatives. I am so excited to go back to the display as Rick, reuniting with Danai as Michonne, and bringing lovers an epic love tale so as to add to the Strolling Lifeless Universe.”

“Michonne and this TWD circle of relatives have supposed so much to me, and proceeding the adventure of those liked characters, along Scott and Andy, each creatively and on digital camera, and bringing The Strolling Lifeless lovers one thing actually particular is solely superb.” superb. I will be able to’t wait to pick out up the katana once more,” Gurira mentioned.

Lincoln used to be showed to megastar in 3 AMC telefilms in 2019, with the primary movie set to be launched in theaters. Now, this collection, lately unnamed, will take its position and can probably discover extra of those characters than a unmarried film ever may.

This information follows the disclose of the trailer and premiere date for the overall episodes of The Strolling Lifeless and the primary complete trailer for the Stories of the Strolling Lifeless anthology collection.