Introduced a brand new sequence of The Boys: that is this diabolical animated tale that can arrive in 2022

Amazon Studios and Sony Photos Tv have introduced Diabolical, a brand new eight-episode animated sequence set within the universe of The Boys coming to High Video in 2022.

The Boys’ protagonist Karl City introduced the brand new sequence at CCXP Worlds 2021 and helped expose slightly in regards to the sequence that will characteristic “unpublished tales throughout the universe of The Boys“.

“Marvel! We have now virtually completed all 8 episodes of our animated sequence, Diabolical. We introduced in combination some wonderful creators and gave them a rule … simply kidding, there aren’t any regulations. They have got blown up the gates, handing over 8 totally surprising, humorous, surprising, gory, rainy and emotional episodes. Do you assume The Boys is loopy? Wait to look this“stated Diabolical government manufacturer Eric Kripke.

Kripke, who’s an government manufacturer and showrunner for The Boys, will function government manufacturer along Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. For Rogen and Goldberg, this mission is a dream come true.

“Ever since we noticed the animated movie The Animatrix, a chain of animated shorts set within the Matrix universe, we’ve got sought after to replicate it. These days, that dream has come true“stated the couple.

Different Diabolical Govt Manufacturers come with Simon Racioppa, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Michaela Starr, Loreli Alanis, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski and Ben. Kalina.

The announcement of this sequence comes on the top of looking forward to the 3rd season of The Boys. Even though there’s no unlock date, we’ve got gotten to look Laurie Holden’s Purple Countess for the primary time and feature gained the scoop {that a} virtual miniseries will entire the tale between the second one season and this new season.

As well as, we ready a piece of writing by which we mentioned all of the new characters that can seem within the 3rd season of The Boys, explaining their starting place within the comics and their conceivable affect at the sequence.