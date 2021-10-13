Introduced a brand new The Strolling Useless sequence that bets on a brand new formulation: premiere and the whole lot we learn about this anthology

As we identified in our Again 4 Blood research, the zombies style (in video video games, films or sequence) by no means dies. The Strolling Useless franchise has proven this with a large number of seasons in its primary sequence and its different sequence, Fear the Strolling Useless and Strolling Useless: Global Past. Now, it reinforces this concept with the announcement of a brand new sequence this is dedicated to a brand new formulation.

AMC has introduced that The Strolling Useless can have a serie spin-off antológica llamada Stories of the Strolling Useless. It’s going to inform impartial tales of characters we all know and others new to 6 hour-long episodes (Season 1). Clearly those tales shall be inside the universe of The Strolling Useless. AMC (and AMC +) has stunned fanatics by means of pronouncing that manufacturing on Stories of the Strolling Useless will start in early 2022 and It’s going to be launched in the summertime of the similar 12 months.

The Strolling Useless and Concern the Strolling Useless author and manufacturer Channing Powell will function showrunner and can paintings carefully with Scott M. Gimple, head of content material for The Strolling Useless universe.

We remind you that Stories of the Strolling Useless coming with the Strolling Useless Season 11, the closing of the principle sequence of the franchise. The second one a part of that season will arrive on February 20, 2022, and the 3rd and ultimate phase will premiere someday in the second one part of 2022.

After The Strolling Useless sequence ends, the universe will proceed to increase with Stories of the Strolling Useless, Concern the Strolling Useless, The Strolling Useless: Global Past, a Rick Grimes film, a spin-off about Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier, and every other imaginable spin-off focused on Negan.