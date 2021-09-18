Introduced retirement from politics after leaving BJP

West Bengal Information:Former BJP minister and Asansol MP Babul Supriyo has joined Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress nowadays. He joined the Trinamool Congress within the presence of Abhishek Banerjee and Derek O’Brien, nephews of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. Allow us to let you know that ultimate month, Babul Supriyo all at once stunned everybody via resigning from the BJP and introduced his retirement from politics, however after a month, Babul Supriyo has come to ‘Didi’ Mamta and nowadays he’s the Trinamool. joined the Congress.Additionally Learn – Bengal Information: Arpita Ghosh made Basic Secretary of Trinamool Congress’s Bengal unit

Choice to hand over politics was once unsuitable: Babul Supriyo Additionally Learn – Bengal Information: Central govt offers ‘Z’ class safety to BJP MP Arjun Singh

Relating to retirement from politics, Babul Supriyo mentioned that if I had mentioned that I would go away politics, it intended from my center. On the other hand, I felt that a large alternative was once entrusted to me (on becoming a member of TMC). All my pals mentioned that my resolution to hand over politics was once unsuitable and emotional. Additionally Learn – West Bengal By way of Election 2021: How a lot assets does Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee have, have you learnt…

He mentioned that I’m very proud that I’m converting my resolution. I’m coming again for the nice alternative to serve Bengal. I’m very excited and I can meet Didi (CM Mamata Banerjee) on Monday. Crushed via the nice and cozy welcome.

Former Union Minister and ex-BJP MP Babul Supriyo officially joins Trinamool Congress (TMC). Supriyo had hand over BJP following the hot Union Cupboard reshuffle. %.twitter.com/Uc5uOU2Izx – ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2021

After becoming a member of Trinamool, Babul Supriyo mentioned that Didi and Abhishek have given me an excellent alternative. Since I’ve joined TMC, there is not any level in proceeding on my seat in Asansol. I’ve entered politics as a result of Asansol. I can check out my easiest for that constituency.

Didi and Abhishek have given me a good chance. As I’ve joined TMC, there is not any level in preserving directly to my seat in Asansol. I’ve come into politics as a result of Asansol. I can do for that constituency up to imaginable: Former BJP chief Babul Supriyo %.twitter.com/4I2tq51DvW – ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2021

After Babul Supriyo joined Trinamool Congress, birthday celebration chief Kunal Ghosh has mentioned that now glance forward and notice what occurs. Many BJP leaders will come to TMC. They aren’t happy there.

Allow us to tell that Babul Supriyo had resigned from the Union Council of Ministers on 7 July ahead of the reshuffle and enlargement of the Union Cupboard. Confirming this on social media, Supriyo wrote that I used to be requested to renounce and I did so.

Supriyo had mentioned that I’m satisfied that nowadays I’m leaving with none stain of corruption. I served the folk of my space with all my would possibly and the folk of Asansol reposed their consider in me via balloting once more as an MP.