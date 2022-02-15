Introduced the following sport from the creators of Subnautica: first main points of its “Challenge M2”, which strikes clear of survival

Subnautica builders Unknown Worlds have introduced their subsequent sport, and it would possibly not be an immersive survival sim. Codenamed Challenge M, the brand new sport will probably be a turn-based technique sport set in a sci-fi international., in step with Krafton’s income liberate. It is going to release in early get admission to in 2022, along Callisto Protocol, a survival horror sport from Putting Distance Studios.

In the similar announcement, Krafton additionally introduced a brand new display referred to as “The Attainable” geared toward “actively power new companies comparable to deep finding out, Internet 3.0, NFT, VR and others.”

Unknown Worlds was once bought through Krafton overdue ultimate 12 months, announcing it could proceed to serve as as an impartial studio. whilst operating on what we now know as Challenge Min addition to updates to Subnautica and Subnautica: Underneath 0.

Subnautica was once introduced in 2018 and stunned the arena of video video games for its just right paintings. an open international of underwater survival, which ultimate 12 months expanded its horizons with Subnautica: Underneath 0, a brand new installment within the franchise. It kind of feels that there may not be a brand new installment, no less than within the quick time period, because the studio’s plans are to concentrate on this new venture.