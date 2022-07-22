Introduced the premiere of Season 2 of What if…? with a preview, at the side of the affirmation of the 3rd season

Season 2 of What If…? Coming to Disney+ subscribers early 2023with a 3rd season showed for someday one day.

Printed right through Wonder’s animation panel at San Diego Comedian-Con 2022, a behind-closed-doors trailer showcased a handful of heroes and villains from the MCU’s multiversal realities, together with the Captain Carter, Steve Rogers as Iron Guy, Black Widow, Hela from Thor Ragnarok, younger Superstar-Lord and Ego, Scarlet Witch, the Mandarin and extra. The trailer additionally confirmed Thanos combating Captain The usa from Infinity Struggle.

Simply introduced at #SDCC2022: Wonder Studios’ What If…? Season 2, an Unique collection, streaming early 2023 on @DisneyPlus. percent.twitter.com/zbqClqfrfJ — Wonder Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 22, 2022

The final a part of the development takes position within the 12 months 1602, which is a 12 months longtime Wonder Comics fanatics will have in mind. Wonder 1602 was once a 2003 eight-issue miniseries written by way of Neil Gaiman. The tale follows the Wonder superheroes that exist in Elizabethan occasions, together with Nick Fury, the X-Males, the Incredible 4, Spider-Guy, Physician Doom, and others.

Director Bryan Andrews and screenwriter AC Bradley had been on level at Comedian-Con to speak about the brand new season of What If…?. Additionally they identified that the Captain Carter noticed within the collection isn’t the one that seemed in Physician Peculiar within the Multiverse of Insanity. The panel section ended with affirmation {that a} 3rd season of the collection is deliberate.

In response to the comedian line of the similar identify, What If…? tells canon tales from around the MCU multiverse, imagining occasions that vary massively from the MCU tales we all know from the live-action films and displays.

The collection ended up being extra essential to the MCU normally than we anticipated, and Chadwick Boseman was once posthumously nominated for an Emmy for his portrayal of T’Challa at the collection as Superstar-Lord.