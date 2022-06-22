Introducing Gamers Quizz: a board game about video games created by 3DJuegos, get one for free!

Tell us in the comments which category of questions you think you’d be unbeatable in and win a copy of Gamers Quizz.

Now that summer is here, so are the long nights of fun with friends, and from 3DGames we have something to suggest for these plans: get Gamers Quizz, the first board game for true gaming fans that, under the successful mechanics of questions and answers that have been so successful among all generations, can already be found in stores in exchange for a recommended price of 29.99 euros.

Gamers Quizz covers current questions and video game historyIn Gamers Quizz you can challenge your friends to victory and defeat your rivals. To do this you will not only have to have a bit of luck, but you will also have to refine your tactics and put your skills to the test. video game knowledge. Up to 6 players can fight for victory and to do so, they must answer correctly over 700 questions grouped into four categories (characters, universe, curiosities and gameplay) with themes that address both the current situation of the sector and the history and legacy of the industry.

If you’re interested in Gamers Quizz, and starting to test your and your friends’ gaming knowledge, you’ll be happy to hear that the board game can be bought now from the main sales centers in Spain, and that includes El Corte Inglés, Game, Fnac, Amazon, Toyplanet and specialized toy stores.

In fact, we can already offer you some links to establishments where it is already available:

Get a copy of Gamers Quizz

Do you want the 3DJuegos board game for free? If you live in Spain, you can take part in the draw for a copy by commenting on this news in which category you see yourself as unbeatable and in which you think you will be stronger and why. The question categories are about video game characters, Universe / Lore, Curiosities y gameplay. Choose yours and take a Gamers Quizz home!

