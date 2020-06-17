Introducing the RadioTimes.com Film Club – Week #2 Skyfall

When you’re something like us, you’ll have been desperately lacking the cinema in latest weeks – with greater than two months having handed since the nation’s cinemas closed on account of the coronavirus pandemic.

And though some chains have introduced plans to open up once more in July, it appears possible that it is going to be some time earlier than cinema-going habits are really again to regular.

With that in thoughts, we’ve began the RadioTimes.com Film Club – a brand new interactive occasion based mostly round a few of the greatest motion pictures displaying on telly.

Skyfall ©2012 Danjaq, LLC, United Artists Company, Columbia Photos Industries, Inc. All rights reserved. © MGM

The idea is straightforward: we select a movie displaying on a free-to-air channel at the weekend, which we encourage you to look at alongside us.

We’ll be tweeting together with some fascinating information and trivia, asking you for to share your ideas about the movie we’ve chosen utilizing the hashtag #RTFilmClub and operating some new content material revealing some fascinating insights into the movie of the week.

And if that wasn’t sufficient a video dialogue between two of our specialists goes stay straight after the movie has completed airing on TV – tune in to our Twitter feed to test it out.

For the second installment, we’ve opted to stay to the 007 theme from our first occasion – we’ll be watching together with Skyfall, the highest grossing Bond movie ever.

You may watch the movie on Saturday 20th June at 8:30pm on ITV – be part of us for an additional thrilling night with Mr. Bond!

Try what else is on with our TV Information