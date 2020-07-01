Introducing the RadioTimes.com Film Club – Week #3: Back to the Future Part 3

When you’re something like us, you’ll have been desperately lacking the cinema in latest weeks – with greater than two months having handed since the nation’s cinemas closed on account of the coronavirus pandemic.

And though some chains have introduced plans to open up once more this month, it appears possible that will probably be some time earlier than cinema-going habits are actually again to regular.

With that in thoughts, we’ve began the RadioTimes.com Film Club – a brand new interactive occasion primarily based round a few of the finest motion pictures displaying on telly.

The idea is easy: we select a movie displaying on a free-to-air channel at the weekend, which we encourage you to watch alongside us.

We’ll be tweeting together with some attention-grabbing info and trivia, asking you for to share your ideas about the movie we’ve chosen utilizing the hashtag #RTFilmClub and operating some new content material revealing some attention-grabbing insights into the movie of the week.

And if that wasn’t sufficient a video dialogue between two of our specialists goes reside straight after the movie has completed airing on TV – tune in to our Twitter feed to test it out.

In earlier weeks, we’ve had communal watchalongs of the James Bond motion pictures On line casino Royale (2006) and Skyfall (2012) – and sparked fairly a little bit of dialog on Twitter as to who ought to substitute Daniel Craig when he hangs up his Walther PPK…

For the third installment, we’re shifting away from 007 and have chosen the remaining a part of the iconic Back to the Future trilogy.

You’ll be able to watch the movie on Saturday 4th July at 1:15pm on Film4 – be a part of us as we journey again to the 1850s with Doc Brown and Marty McFly…

