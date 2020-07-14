Introducing the RadioTimes.com Film Club – Week #4: Blade Runner 2049

When you’re something like us, you’ll have been desperately lacking the cinema in current weeks – with greater than two months having handed since the nation’s cinemas closed on account of the coronavirus pandemic.

And though some chains have introduced plans to open up once more this month, it appears doubtless that it is going to be some time earlier than cinema-going habits are really again to regular.

With that in thoughts, we’ve began the RadioTimes.com Film Club – a brand new interactive occasion based mostly round a few of the greatest motion pictures displaying on telly.

The idea is straightforward: we select a movie displaying on a free-to-air channel at the weekend, which we encourage you to observe alongside us.

We’ll be tweeting together with some fascinating information and trivia, asking you for to share your ideas about the movie we’ve chosen utilizing the hashtag #RTFilmClub and operating some new content material revealing some fascinating insights into the movie of the week.

And if that wasn’t sufficient a video dialogue between two of our specialists goes dwell straight after the movie has completed airing on TV – tune in to our Twitter feed to test it out.

In earlier weeks, we’ve had communal watchalongs of the James Bond motion pictures On line casino Royale (2006) and Skyfall (2012) – and sparked fairly a little bit of dialog on Twitter as to who ought to exchange Daniel Craig when he hangs up his Walther PPK, whereas extra just lately we opted for traditional sci-fi sequel Again to the Future Half 3.

This time spherical we’ve gone for an additional iconic sci-fi sequel – though one that’s about as totally different in tone from the Again to the Future franchise because it’s potential to get: Blade Runner 2049, Denis Villeneuve’s visually spectacular observe up Ridley Scott’s adored 1982 movie.

You may watch the movie on Saturday 18th July at 9pm on ITV2 – be part of us as we monitor down replicants and meet up with Rick Deckard in a bleakly dystopian future…

