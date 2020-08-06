Introducing the RadioTimes.com Film Club – Week #5: The Revenant

When you’re something like us, you’ll have been desperately lacking the cinema in current weeks – and regardless that some chains have began opening once more, it appears probably that will probably be some time earlier than cinema-going habits are really again to regular.

With that in thoughts, we’re persevering with the RadioTimes.com Film Club – our interactive occasion based mostly round a few of the finest films exhibiting on telly.



The idea is straightforward: we select a movie exhibiting on a free-to-air channel at the weekend, which we encourage you to look at alongside us.

We’ll be tweeting together with some fascinating info and trivia, asking you for to share your ideas about the movie we’ve chosen utilizing the hashtag #RTFilmClub and operating some new content material revealing some fascinating insights into the movie of the week.

And if that wasn’t sufficient a video dialogue between two of our consultants goes dwell straight after the movie has completed airing on TV – tune in to our Twitter feed to test it out.

In earlier weeks, we’ve had communal watchalongs of the James Bond films On line casino Royale (2006) and Skyfall (2012) – and sparked fairly a little bit of dialog on Twitter as to who ought to change Daniel Craig when he hangs up his Walther PPK, whereas extra not too long ago we opted for traditional sci-fi sequels Again to the Future Half three and Blade Runner 2049.

This time spherical we’ve gone for one thing just a little bit completely different – Alejandro González Iñárritu’s epic revenge thriller The Revenant, which acquired 12 Oscar nominations upon its 2015 launch, and at last received Leonardo Di Caprio that elusive Finest Actor Award.

You’ll be able to watch the movie on Saturday eighth August at 9pm on BBC Two – be a part of us as we head again to the 1820s and take a look at to not be attacked by any bears…

