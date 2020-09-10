Introducing the RadioTimes.com Film Club – Week #7: Memento

In the event you’re something like us, you’ll have been desperately lacking the cinema in current weeks, and regardless that they’ve began opening once more – and there’s a few main new movies presently out – it appears possible that it will likely be some time earlier than cinema-going habits are actually again to regular.

With that in thoughts, we’re persevering with the RadioTimes.com Film Club – our interactive occasion based mostly round a few of the finest motion pictures displaying on telly.



The idea is easy: we select a movie displaying on a free-to-air channel at the weekend, which we encourage you to look at alongside us.

We’ll be tweeting together with some attention-grabbing info and trivia, asking you for to share your ideas about the movie we’ve chosen utilizing the hashtag #RTFilmClub and operating some new content material revealing some attention-grabbing insights into the movie of the week.

And if that wasn’t sufficient a video dialogue between two of our consultants goes reside straight after the movie has completed airing on TV – tune in to our Twitter feed to test it out.

In earlier weeks, we’ve had communal watchalongs of the James Bond motion pictures On line casino Royale (2006) and Skyfall (2012) – and sparked fairly a little bit of dialog on Twitter as to who ought to exchange Daniel Craig when he hangs up his Walther PPK, whereas extra lately we opted for traditional sci-fi sequels Again to the Future Half three and Blade Runner 2049, epic revenge thriller The Revenant, and area survival thriller Gravity.

With Christopher Nolan’s newest movie Tenet presently out in cinemas, this week we’ve determined to dive again into the director’s again catalogue and are looking at his progressive psychological thriller Memento. Launched in 2000, the movie stats Man Pearce as a person who has misplaced the capability to make new reminiscences and is well-known for its uncommon narrative construction.

You may watch the movie on Saturday 12th September at 9:45pm on BBC Two – be part of us as we have a look again at one in all the most acclaimed movies of the early twentieth century.

