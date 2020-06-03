Introducing the RadioTimes.com Film Club

If you happen to’re something like us, you’ll have been desperately lacking the cinema in current weeks – with greater than two months having handed since the nation’s cinemas closed on account of the coronavirus pandemic.

And though some chains have introduced plans to open up once more in July, it appears possible that it is going to be some time earlier than cinema-going habits are really again to regular.

With that in thoughts, we’re beginning the RadioTimes.com Film Club – a brand new initiative based mostly round a few of the finest motion pictures exhibiting on telly.

The idea is straightforward: every week we’ll select a movie exhibiting on a free-to-air channel at the weekend, which we’ll encourage you to observe alongside us.

We’ll be tweeting together with some fascinating info and trivia, asking you for to share your ideas about the movie we’ve chosen utilizing the hashtag #RTFilmClub and working some new content material revealing some fascinating insights into the movie of the week.

And if that wasn’t sufficient, we’ll even be releasing a video dialogue between two of our consultants, which is able to go reside straight after the movie has completed airing on TV.



Danjaq, LLC and United Artists Company



To kick issues off, we’ve opted for 2006 Bond flick On line casino Royale – nonetheless regarded by many as Daniel Craig’s most interesting outing as 007.

And with Craig’s last Bond movie No Time to Die having been delayed by the pandemic, there’s no higher time to return and revisit the one which began all of it.

You may watch the movie on Saturday sixth June at 8:30pm on ITV – be part of us for a night of explosive motion with Mr. Bond!

Take a look at what else is on with our TV Information