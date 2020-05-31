“Intruder” Director Praises Song Ji Hyo For Her Acting Transformation

Song Received Pyung, the director of the upcoming movie “Intruder,” had plenty of reward for star Song Ji Hyo!

“Intruder” is a thriller thriller movie starring Song Ji Hyo as Yoo Jin, a lady who returns to her household after going lacking 25 years in the past. Kim Moo Yeol stars as Website positioning Jin, her older brother, who begins to develop suspicious about his long-lost sister.

Throughout a current interview, Son Received Pyung shared that the movie set was a enjoyable and pleasant setting. She particularly thanked Kim Moo Yeol for that, recalling, “He would mess around and impersonating different individuals proper up till filming started, however as soon as filming began, he would turn out to be immersed [in his role]. Then, [when shooting ended], he would soar proper out of character. he mentioned it was simpler to behave in the event that they separated themselves from their roles like that. Song Ji Hyo was the identical means. It was superb.”

The director went on to remark that she had been very impressed with Song Ji Hyo’s appearing. The actress is understood for exhibiting a cool, energetic persona on “Operating Man,” and he or she has primarily appeared in romantic comedies. “Intruder” marks her first thriller in 17 years, since her function in the 2003 horror movie “Whispering Corridors: Wishing Stairs.”

Son Received Pyung shared, “I don’t watch TV typically, so I don’t watch ‘Operating Man’ each week. (Song Ji Hyo) made her debut on the age of 20 in ‘Whispering Corridors: Wishing Stairs,’ and her picture in that movie stood out in my reminiscence. Truly, it felt unusual and unfamiliar for me to see her being so vibrant and cheerful on TV. She is an actress who starred in ‘Whispering Corridors: Wishing Stairs’ at a younger age. She has a shadowed facade and a wierd vibe: these are elements she has inside at her disposal. They’re simply overshadowed by her selection present picture. I wished to carry that aspect of her again out. Didn’t you see somewhat little bit of it within the film ‘New World’? I believed it will be a recent pleasure to point out that aspect of her to the viewers. I believe she was very motivated, too. So I used to be actually pleased when Jihyo was forged [in the film].”

The director continued, “Truly, the story is generally led by Website positioning Jin. Yoo Jin dominates your entire ambiance, however she doesn’t repeatedly seem. It wouldn’t have been straightforward [for her] to know when and the place to rework, or how visibly she ought to specific these modifications. So we had plenty of discussions [about those things].”

On the movie’s press convention, Song Ji Hyo expressed remorse that her appearing efficiency had been missing, however Son Received Pyung disagreed. The director defined, “She is an actor with plenty of ardour and a relentless drive to do higher, which is why she feels that means. I personally need to reward Song Ji Hyo for doing such an ideal job. She did so effectively. It’s comprehensible for her to have regrets as an actor, however I liked [her acting]. She doubted herself loads on set, and he or she’d ask me [after filming a scene], ‘Is that this actually what you wished?’ I informed her sure. That’s why I need to thank her.”

Son Received Pyung added, “I hope Song Ji Hyo’s picture may be expanded via ‘Intruder,’ in order that she will get the possibility to point out a greater diversity of pictures and sides [to herself] sooner or later.”

“Intruder” was initially scheduled to hit theaters on March 12, however its launch date was postponed twice because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s now scheduled to premiere in South Korea on June 4.

Supply (1)

Prime Photograph Credit: Xportsnews