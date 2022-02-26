Invasion of Ukraine: what has to happen for Russia to stay out of the World Cup

In principle, the Russian soccer team will play the playoff to qualify for the World Cup (REUTERS / Antonio Bronic)

The Russian men’s soccer team squandered their direct qualification for the Qatar World Cup on the last day of the group stage. On November 14 at the stadium Poljud from Croatia, for Group H of the European Qualifiers, could not sustain the tie that would have given him the World Cup ticket and was relegated to the playoffs due to the goal against Fedor Kudryashov with 10 minutes remaining. While those led by Valeri Karpin psych themselves up in the playoff against Polandnow their participation opened a new series of questions after Russian army invasion of Ukraine.

What would have to happen for Russia to stay out of the World Cup? The confirmation of their participation -or exclusion- in the last phases of the qualifiers will depend mainly on the UEFA and not FIFA, as revealed to Infobae by a source linked to the latter body. But also, the International Olympic Committee could come to have interference if it decides to block the participation of any Russian national team in any international competition.

As announced in recent hours, UEFA held an extraordinary meeting in which the locality of the Russian and Ukrainian clubs in European competitions was discussed, as well as the change of the final of the current edition of the Champions League. Through an official statement, the Executive Committee of the entity that organizes football in the Old Continent announced that the teams from Russia (Spartak Moscow, in the Europa League) and Ukraine “They must play their home games at neutral venues until further notice” and that the decisive clash of the Champions League, agreed for Saturday May 28 at the stadium Gazprom Arena from Saint Petersburg, will go to Stade de France from Paris.

The Champions League final will be played in Paris and not in Saint Petersburg as planned (REUTERS / Pierre-Philippe Marcou)

This is, they say, the first of a series of measures that the authorities linked to European and international football may take in the coming days and weeks. On the table is even the realization of the World Cup that should start in November this year in Qatar. “I have been shocked by what I have seen. I am worried about this situation. FIFA condemns the use of force by Russia. Violence is never a solution. We ask all actors to restore peace through constructive dialogue,” he declared. Gianni InfantinoFIFA president.

Asked about the possibility of moving the headquarters due to Qatar’s proximity to Russia, the Swiss-Italian stated: “We have a duty to treat this matter seriously and analyze it. We will treat it urgently”. But in addition, FIFA and UEFA have to resolve immediately what will happen to the match between Russia and Poland, valid for the first round of the European playoff for the World Cup, scheduled for March 24 in Russian territory. “We hope that the situation will be resolved long before the first game.” Infantino said about it, while the Polish federation, with the support of the Swedish and Czech (potential rivals of the Russians in the second phase), published a statement in which he remarked that “play-off matches for the World Cup in Qatar should not be held in the Russian Federation.”

Article number 31 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Regulations (Preliminary Phase) explains that “FIFA will resolve cases not provided for in these regulations, as well as those of force majeure.” So, the International Federation of Football Associationin conjunction with UEFA, could become decisive in endorsing the participation of the Russian team or suspending it.

Infantino, president of FIFA, condemned the Russian invasion in Ukraine (Yuri Kadobnov/Pool via REUTERS)

What degree of guilt do athletes carry (in this case soccer players plus coaching staff), managers and political leaders? While Ukrainian football was suspended due to the war in its territory and the captain of the Ukrainian national team dedicated a visceral and crude message to Vladimir Putin, another focus of analysis appears for a possible exclusion: compete without national flags or symbols as occurred at the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics for the institutional doping scandal for which Russia was sentenced by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), for a period of two years.

A delegation made up of 335 Russian competitors (it was one of the largest contingents) appeared at the last Olympic event without a badge and under the name of the Russian Olympic Committee. Will there be room for a similar situation in the World Cup? There is a particular precedent in World Cups, although it does not fit exactly into this board but it serves to understand singularities throughout history: the two Germanys (Federal and Democratic) competed in Holland 1974 in parallel, shared a zone and qualified for the second phase of the contest.

The policy of seeking international prestige through sport led Russia to host events such as the Athletics World Cup (2013), the Winter Olympics (2014), the Swimming World Cup (2015), the Ice Hockey World Cup (2016) or the World Cup (2018). Oleg Kildiuchov, a researcher at the Center for Fundamental Sociology in Moscow, assured some time ago that the trust between Putin and international sports leaders, who for a long time had an open door in the Kremlin, is broken and the time when Russia was a candidate for all kinds of sporting events have passed. “The general prestige of Russian sport has been ruined and that whole sphere is discredited in the long term”he reflected.

The other approach to understand the scenario before a possible football sanction against Russia is the existing short circuit between the president of UEFA, the Slovenian Aleksander Čeferin, and the highest authority of FIFA. In the case of an evaluation of the Russian situation, diplomacy between two leaders of absolute relevance at the world level will have to reign to reach an understanding in the face of a completely new fact. To find the most transcendental example in football in the face of a warlike escalation of great magnitude, we must go back to the suspension of the 1942 and 1946 World Cups due to the Second World War.

For now, the eyes will now be positioned on the keys of the European playoff heading to Qatar 2022 that will take place between March 24 and 29 with the leading role of Russia, Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic to know who advances in the fight for the ticket to the World Cup.

