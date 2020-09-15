Investigation conducted before Monsoon session, 30 MPs and more than 50 staff of parliament infected with corona virus

Lok Sabha MPs Tests Covid-19 Positive: The monsoon session of Parliament has begun amid the ongoing Corona crisis in the country. This time special preparations have been made for the 18-day Parliament session. Only those who enter the Parliament complex will be allowed to have a report confirming no Kovid-19 infection (COVID-19) and people will be required to wear masks during this period. At the same time, before the start of the Monsoon session, about 30 MPs and more than 50 parliamentarians and officials have been found infected with the Corona virus (MPs Covid Positive). These MPs were tested in Parliament House on 13 and 14 September. Also Read – Amid tensions with China over LAC, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will give statement in Parliament, will tell how the situation is on the border …

Of the MPs found positive, 17 are from the Lok Sabha and 8 from the Rajya Sabha. Among the Corona infected MPs of the Lok Sabha, BJP has the highest number of 12 MPs. There are two MPs from YRS Congress, one each from Shiv Sena, DMK and RLP.

Before the commencement of the session, all MPs and employees of Secretariats of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha required Kovid-19 to be examined. Sources said that according to the report of these investigations, around 30 MPs and more than 50 employees of secretariats were found to be infected with Kovid-19.

He said that all the MPs and employees found infected have been asked not to come to the Parliament and go in isolation. The monsoon session started from Monday will run till October 1. During this time, meetings will be held in two shifts in view of the Kovid-19 epidemic. The Rajya Sabha will meet in the morning and the Lok Sabha will meet in the afternoon.

Let it be said that before the monsoon session, it was made a rule that all MPs and employees will get a Kovid test, they will be allowed to enter the premises only after the report comes negative. The rule is also that their report should not be more than 72 hours ago. According to official figures, out of 240 MPs of Rajya Sabha, 97 MPs are above 65 years of age, while there are 20 such MPs, who are above 80 years of age. These include former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh of 87 years and former Defense Minister AK Antony of 82 years.

