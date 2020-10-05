Investigation into murder of BJP leader in West Bengal handed over to CID, was shot

Kolkata: The investigation into the Manish Shukla murder case was handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) amid fury of BJP workers in West Bengal. Police sources gave this information. A team of CID officials visited the scene. It is worth mentioning that Manish Shukla was shot dead by motorbike attackers on BT Road on Sunday night. The incident took place a few meters from the police station. Police said that Shukla was shot multiple times in the back and chest. Also Read – Bihar Polls 2020: Which side is pointing to LJP contesting elections separately from NDA? Is BJP Nitish Kumar …

Meanwhile, BJP workers in West Bengal on Monday staged a protest and road blockade in various parts of North 24-Parganas district to protest the assassination of the party leader. Angry party workers burnt tires to block major roadways like Barrackpore-Barasat Road and Kalyani Expressway. Also Read – BJP has decided candidates for Bihar assembly elections, list will be released today

A team of senior BJP leaders led by the newly appointed National Vice President of the party Mukul Roy and National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya reached Titagarh to meet the bereaved family. Vijayvargiya told the media, “It is very shameful, the ruling Trinamool Congress has now started the politics of violence.” We demand a CBI inquiry into the matter. ” Also Read – BJP leader shot dead in front of police station in West Bengal, Governor sent ‘summons’ to CM-DGP