Investment in infrastructure sector to exceed Rs 110 lakh crore, 7 thousand projects identified

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that more than Rs 110 lakh crore will be invested in infrastructure projects of various sectors to speed up economic activities and generate maximum employment. Addressing the countrymen from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of 74th Independence Day, the Prime Minister said that infrastructure development needs to be given a new direction so that India can progress rapidly towards the modern economy. Also Read – PM Modi is seen this time too, it has been like this on 15 August from 2014 to 2020

“This need will be met through the National Infrastructure Pipeline Project (NIP),” Madi said. The main emphasis under this is to prepare a pipeline of national infrastructure projects worth Rs 110 lakh crore. “He said,” Under this, about seven thousand projects in different areas have also been identified. It will be like a new revolution in the infrastructure sector. ” Also Read – Project Dolphin: India will get benefits from Dolphin Project, PM Modi announced the project

According to the Prime Minister, it has been seen that creating infrastructure in times of crisis gives a boost to the economy along with employment generation. He said, “The time has come to end the era of working separately for national agencies engaged in the field of infrastructure development.” For this, a very big plan has been prepared to connect the whole country with multi-modal connectivity infrastructure. Also Read – 15 August: Rahul Gandhi hoisted the tricolor at Congress headquarters, spokesman Randeep Surjewala took a dig at PM

The Task Force on NIP submitted its report for 2019-25 in April. NIP is the first step of its kind in the direction of creating a global infrastructure. It aims to improve project readiness in the infrastructure sector, attracting both domestic and foreign investment. Earlier this week, the government launched the NIP ‘online dashboard’. In this, emphasis has been laid on providing all solutions to investors seeking information on infrastructure projects at one place.

Modi also announced the construction of a four-lane road in coastal areas in the country.

(input language)