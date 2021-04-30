‘Invincible’ Renewed for Season 2 and 3 at Amazon

“Invincible” has been renewed for Seasons 2 and 3 at Amazon.

The announcement was made on Thursday on Twitter by Robert Kirkman alongside Steven Yeun, who voices the show’s main character. The news comes ahead of the Season 1 finale, which will debut on Amazon on April 30.

“I’m extremely thankful to Amazon for the support and dedication they’ve put behind Invincible,” Kirkman said in a separate statement. “The comic book is truly a love letter to a genre that Cory (Walker) and I grew up reading and loving, and it’s been a gratifying journey to watch our characters come to life again through the animated series. We’re beyond excited to continue this story for at least two more seasons.”

The hour-long adult animated series is based on the Skybound/Image comic of the same name by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley. It revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson (Yeun), who’s just like every other guy his age — except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems.

Along with Yeun and Simmons, the voice cast also includes: Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannells, Zazie Beetz, Mark Hamill, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Zachary Quinto, Mahershala Ali, Melise, Kevin Michael Richardson, Grey Griffin, Khary Payton, and more.

“Invincible” is produced by Skybound and executive produced by Kirkman, Simon Racioppa, David Alpert, and Catherine Winder. Jeff Allen is supervising director and Linda Lamontagne serves as casting director.