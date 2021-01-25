Invincible: Robert Kirkman already has a release date

Amazon Prime Video announces the release date for its adaptation of Invincible, of Robert Kirkman, which can be seen on the platform from Friday, March 26 of this year.

The announcement was made by Kirkman himself during a streaming session celebrating the 18th anniversary of the release of the first issue under Image Comics. The first season, of 8 episodes, will appear in a weekly format, although the first three will arrive on March 26, so that the “broadcast” lasts until April 30.

During the streaming, Amzon has also revealed a new clip in which we can see Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) with his father Nolan Grayson (JK Simmon).

According to Amazon, Invincible focuses on a 17-year-old Mark Grayson, a kid like any other his age, saving that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet: Omni-Man (Simmons), but as Mark develops his powers, he realizes that his father’s legacy is not as easy as it might seem. “