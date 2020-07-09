‘Invisible Man’ Director in Talks for Ryan Gosling’s ‘Wolfman’ – Variety

“The Invisible Man” director Leigh Whannell is in negotiations to helm Ryan Gosling’s “Wolfman” for Common Photos.

Whannell will even be writing the therapy for the movie, primarily based on an unique concept of his personal. Blumhouse, which teamed with Whannell on “The Invisible Man,” has come on board to provide “The Wolfman.”

Variety first reported on Could 29 that Common was pushing forward with in search of administrators for “Wolfman” as a starring automobile for Gosling — and the subsequent film primarily based on its catalog of iconic creatures, with Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo, who wrote for Netflix’s “Orange is the New Black,” writing the script primarily based on an unique pitch by Gosling.

Common’s unique “The Wolf Man” debuted in 1941 with Lon Chaney, Jr., in the title function. Common had initially deliberate on creating an interconnected universe with its huge catalog of monster films, however after Tom Cruise’s “The Mummy” underperformed, the studio opted to maneuver ahead with filmmaker-driven tasks primarily based on the monsters’ legacies.

“The Invisible Man” grossed greater than $124 million on the worldwide field workplace regardless of being most theaters closing just a few weeks after the Elisabeth Moss starrer opened in late February. Whannell has a first-look deal throughout movie and tv with Blumhouse, for tasks he writes, directs or produces. He and Blumhouse have collaborated on seven tasks, together with the four-film “Insidious” franchise.

Whannell is represented by CAA and Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Youthful & Mild LLP. The information about Whannell was first reported by Deadline.