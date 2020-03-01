‘Invisible Man’ Director Leigh Whannel Signs First-Look Deal With Blumhouse

Recent off the profitable opening weekend of “The Invisible Man,” director Leigh Whannel has signed a first-look cope with Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Productions for movie and tv.

“Ten years in the past, I walked into Jason Blum’s workplace pondering that I used to be having a common assembly with a producer who appreciated horror motion pictures — little did I do know {that a} decade-long partnership and friendship was about to start. I’ve since watched his then-infant firm, Blumhouse, develop right into a powerhouse of style movies, a nurturing place that’s prepared to take dangers on individuals. Certainly, they’ve taken loads of dangers on me and I look ahead to taking many extra with them as they proceed to develop on the earth of movie and tv,” mentioned Whannell.

The 2-year first-look deal will cowl initiatives that Whannell proposes to jot down direct or produce. Whannell and Blumhouse have collaborated on seven initiatives within the final 10 years, together with the “Insidious” franchise and “Improve.”

“Leigh creates motion pictures which not solely launch franchises, however essentially change the panorama of their style. After he and James Wan made ‘Noticed,’ it launched dozens of copycats. Their work with Blumhouse on ‘Insidious’ launched not only a franchise, however dozens of classical proscenium PG-13 supernatural horror movies. I’ve little doubt that will likely be true for ‘The Invisible Man’ and for anything he needs to create. I simply need to be there with him when he does,” mentioned Blum.

After opening on the high of the field workplace this weekend, “The Invisible Man” has grossed roughly $26 million to this point off of a $7 million funds. Elisabeth Moss stars within the trendy tackle the traditional horror film, and audiences appear to be having fun with it, giving it an 89% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Whannell made his directorial debut with “Insidious: Chapter 3,” for which he was positioned on Selection’s 10 Administrators to Watch listing in 2015. Earlier than that, he co-created the “Noticed” horror franchise by writing the primary three movies and serving as an government producer on the sequence, together with the upcoming “Spiral.” He additionally wrote the 4 “Insidious” movies.

Whannell is represented by CAA and Myman, Greenspan, Fox, Rosenberg, Mobasser, Youthful & Gentle.