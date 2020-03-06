Invisible Man Producer Jason Blum Wants To Remake Another Classic Horror Villain

Go away a Remark
Just some years in the past, Common had plans in place to create their very own Darkish Universe that includes the likes of traditional film monsters with fashionable diversifications of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, Creature from the Black Lagoon, the Bride of Frankenstein and The Mummy. However then Alex Kurtzman’s tackle the Egyptian horror story fully flopped again in 2017. The franchise experiment appeared useless upon arrival… however now now we have Leigh Whannell’s The Invisible Man.
Because the flick enters its second weekend in theaters, The Invisible Man is already turning a pleasant revenue for Blumhouse. It has made $53 million worldwide on a manufacturing finances of $7 million up to now – changing into 2020’s first horror hit. When you’ve seen it, you already know it does open up the door for extra and now one of many movie’s producers Jason Blum has his eyes on one other traditional monster. In his phrases:
I’d like to do Frankenstein. I’ve tasked our filmmakers with making an attempt to determine simply straight Frankenstein. Once more, I don’t know if another person is doing it, I don’t know something about it, however I’d like to attempt to I’m ready for the good concept. The Invisible Man, I agree, the perfect concepts really feel like, ‘My gosh, it’s so apparent, why didn’t that occur earlier than?’ If we may give you one thing pretty much as good for Frankenstein, I’d like to attempt that.
It’s alive?! It sounds just like the success of The Invisible Man has the Blumhouse founder fascinated with familar terrors once more. Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein is a literary traditional and popular culture pillar that has remained relavent for over 200 years. It has been some time since Hollywood has had a recent tackle the property.
There was 2014’s I, Frankenstein with Aaron Eckhart and 2015’s Victor Frankenstein with James McAvoy and Daniel Radcliffe and so they had been actual bummers on a essential and industrial stage. Frankenstein continues to be an attention-grabbing story to revisit and if was achieved proper, Blumhouse may construct out a Darkish Universe with out interconnecting them like they’d deliberate earlier than.
What makes The Invisible Man actually stand out is how intelligent the concept is. It’s a totally completely different perspective of a personality that’s been exhausted up to now. It explores related themes and makes him scary once more. It wanted a voice similar to Improve’s Leigh Whannell to breathe new life into it and the studio actually has some entry to expertise.
At one time Common was going to make a Bride of Frankenstein film with Angelina Jolie and based on a latest report, it’s now shifting ahead with Invoice Condon as director. Jason Blum just isn’t hooked up to this particular undertaking – therefore his feedback to The Evolution of Horror about not figuring out about one other one within the works.
There’s additionally been speak about an Invisible Lady film proposed by Elizabeth Banks. Keep tuned with us right here on CinemaBlend as extra updates about Common’s future with monster films shakes out.
