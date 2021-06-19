Invitation despatched to PM Modi, Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti to carry assembly with all political events of Jammu and Kashmir on June 24

Jammu and Kashmir Politics: PM Modi can cling a gathering with all of the political events of Jammu and Kashmir on June 24. For this, he has despatched invites to all of the leaders of the valley. An respectable stated that politicians from Jammu and Kashmir have won telephone invites to fulfill High Minister Narendra Modi on June 24. Additionally Learn – President Kovind and PM Modi expressed deep condolences at the demise of Milkha Singh

The Union House Secretary has contacted the leaders of Jammu and Kashmir, together with Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, to wait the assembly on the High Minister's place of dwelling on June 24, the respectable stated. The entire 14 politicians of Jammu and Kashmir invited for the assembly with High Minister Modi have additionally been requested to post the COVID-19 unfavorable document.

In a vital initiative, nearly two years after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories on August 5, 2019, High Minister Modi will cling a gathering with mainstream political events from Jammu.

Assets say that the Heart is attaining out to mainstream political events to finish the political impasse within the Union Territory. The assembly is going down amid speculations that the statehood might be restored to Jammu and Kashmir.

Previous, Union House Minister Amit Shah held a evaluation assembly on Friday to speak about the protection situation in Jammu and Kashmir.