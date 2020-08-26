‘Invoice & Ted Face the Music’ Costume Breakdown

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are again for an additional wonderful journey in “Invoice & Ted Face the Music,” hitting theaters and digital platforms on Aug. 28. This time, the time-traveling, middle-aged greatest associates journey out seeking one music that can unite the world.

Whether or not creating current day or futuristic seems for Reeves and Winter, costume designer Jennifer Starzyk, who not too long ago labored on David Fincher’s “Mindhunter,” knew nobody would perceive the character seems higher than the movie’s stars. In spite of everything, that they had been with these characters for many years, since 1989’s “Invoice & Ted’s Wonderful Journey.”

Starzyk spoke with Selection to interrupt down some key seems from the movie:

Invoice and Ted’s return

“Director Dean Parisot first stated, ‘Nobody goes to know these characters higher than Keanu and Alex,’ so I deferred to them. Everybody has an emotional attachment to those characters, and I had mine. I began by placing collectively a imaginative and prescient board of surfers and skaters, and I had put some musicians too and the way that they had grown over 30 years.

Keanu had some enjoyable concepts. He initially wished to put on a kilt, however that quickly dissipated. He got here up with the swimsuit thought and he wished to look quirky. At the starting of the film, the characters meet with a therapist, so possibly that’s the place the inspiration got here from — this gesture of being an grownup, and somebody who was additionally inventive.

Keanu had talked about singer Wayne Coyne of The Flaming Lips for one. We went with that, and it went by iterations of colours and the right way to play a swimsuit into Invoice and Ted.

Alex was despatched imaginative and prescient boards too. All of our fittings have been accomplished in pairs. I by no means did a becoming with out Invoice and Ted being collectively and that was extraordinarily wonderful and useful as a result of they might play off each other.

I used to be speaking to Keanu, and he’s very methodical, asking questions, and Alex would are available in, already dressed. He’d say, ‘I’m dressed. I’m accomplished,’ and I’d enhance on it.

I had simply been employed and I had one week to do my very first becoming with them, after which Keanu was off doing press for “John Wick 3,” so, I wanted this arsenal for all their different seems.”

Invoice and Ted journey to 2025 as rock stars

“That look had a number of iterations and we settled on a generic rock star look. Whenever you consider a rock star, you suppose Aerosmith. They usually love Van Halen. So, I requested myself what would the model of Invoice and Ted in 1989 and what they imagined they need to appear to be.

Alex stated, ‘I can’t have too many animal prints on at the identical time.’ Keanu stated, ‘I have to put on outrageous leggings,’ and so, we took it from there. We added in a high hat as a nod to Slash from Weapons N’ Roses. That total look is over-embellished and ridiculously Rockstar in the event that they have been well-known, extra so in the ‘90s than in the future.”

Invoice and Ted in jail

“This was [special makeup effects artist] Kevin Yagher’s second. He had additionally labored on “Invoice & Ted’s Bogus Journey.” He was on this undertaking in 2012 and had plenty of time to consider it. I do know Alex wished to be the greatest particular person he could possibly be. He stated, ‘I simply wish to appear to be I’ve labored out in a health club the total time.’ We additionally had concepts about placing Keanu in cornrows, but it surely was actually about displaying off their construct and their tattoos.”

Holland Taylor as the Nice Chief

“She is so wonderful. The Nice Chief’s environment was going to be very structural and in cool tones impressed by Calatrava. However since that got here out in ‘Westworld’ and different reveals began utilizing Calatrava, and something Calatrava impressed is dear, so we moved on.

Early on, I used to be pondering of translucent and floating materials. However once we did the digital camera check, I noticed I couldn’t use something sheer or translucent as a result of it didn’t work with the inexperienced display.

I went again to the drafting board and went for a powerful construction with impactful materials, and I let the silhouette dictate the whole lot. She bought extra basic villainous, and it began to come back collectively. I added a half-crown and gloves. And the pin she wears was a custom-molded guitar-neck formed brooch that was impressed by Rufus (the late George Carlin) from the earlier motion pictures.

Holland liked it and it was such a course of to get out and in of that costumes, however she was recreation as a result of she’s such knowledgeable.”