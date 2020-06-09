‘Invoice & Ted Face the Music’ Drops First Trailer – Variety

Dudes, the wait is over. ‘Invoice & Ted Face the Music’ has dropped its most glorious trailer.

The time-traveling finest mates — portrayed by Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter — reunite in the third installment of the franchise, set 29 years after “Invoice & Ted’s Bogus Journey.”

The movie, from Orion Photos, additionally plans to maintain its Aug. 21 launch date, regardless of the coronavirus pandemic’s toll on exhibition. Film theaters round the nation have been shuttered since the center of March resulting from the world well being disaster. Cinemas in some states have been granted permission to reopen, however only a few have been capable of efficiently arrange enterprise once more.

In the new trailer for “Invoice & Ted Face the Music,” Reeves and Winter reprise their roles as the now middle-aged finest mates. When a customer from the future warns the duo that solely their music can save all of humanity, Invoice and Ted should journey to the future to retrieve the music — from themselves. Alongside the means, they are going to be helped by their daughters, new historic figures and numerous music legends.

Dean Parisot (“Galaxy Quest”) serves as director, whereas Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, screenwriters from “Invoice & Ted’s Wonderful Journey” and “Bogus Journey,” wrote the script. A 3rd “Invoice & Ted” movie had been in the works since 2010 and was formally greenlit in 2018.

“Invoice & Ted’s Wonderful Journey,” the first installment in the sci-fi comedy franchise, turned a field workplace hit when it debuted in 1989. As a consequence of its industrial success, a sequel — “Invoice & Ted’s Bogus Journey” — arrived in 1991. Each movies turned cult classics.