‘Invoice & Ted Face the Music’ Overview: A Most Excellent Sequel

“Invoice & Ted Face the Music” has a high-fluff effervescence. It’s about how Invoice (Alex Winter) and Ted (Keanu Reeves), these chuckle-brained metallic heads who communicate like Jeff Spicoli with a thesaurus, have simply 77 minutes to journey via time and get the tune — from themselves! As a result of they wrote it already! Whoa!! — that can unite humanity and save actuality as we all know it. As they journey additional and additional into the future, they maintain assembly older variations of themselves, a variation on the doubling-up-of-identity-through-space-time stunt that the first two “Invoice and Ted” movies performed with, solely right here it will get a serious metaphysical stoned exercise. In the meantime, Invoice and Ted’s respective daughters, Thea (Samara Weaving) and Billie (Brigitte Lundy-Paine), who’re in fact chips off the previous blockhead, go again in time to assemble a band of musicians that features Louis Armstrong, Jimi Hendrix, Mozart, and Child Cudi.

That appears like a gloss on the historical-legend plotline of “Invoice & Ted’s Excellent Journey,” and it’s, however “Invoice & Ted Face the Music” exploits it with an antic video-shell-game logic that toys with rationality and melts it down at the identical time. It additionally melts your resistance. The movie is weightless and super-goofy — a blissed-out air balloon of nostalgia. It zips proper alongside, it makes you smile and chortle, it’s a surprisingly sweet-spirited love story (about Invoice and Ted making an attempt to dwell as much as their marriages — although the actual love story is, in fact, the one which takes place between the two of them), and it’s a greater tribute to the one-world utopian energy of traditional rock than “Yesterday” was. On a scale of 1 to 10, I wouldn’t say that “Face the Music” goes to 11, nevertheless it’s a most wonderful sequel.

At the finish of the ’80s, once they made their debut, Invoice and Ted have been a superb anomaly — a few space-cadet Valley Boys in a world of Valley Women, although there’s no denying that Sean Penn’s efficiency as the blissed-out surf bum Jeff Spicoli bought there first. But 30 years later, Invoice and Ted now seem like the grand marshals of a hallowed clan of suburban-idiot delinquent buddy groups they kind of began: Wayne and Garth, Beavis and Butt-head, Jay and Silent Bob. What unites all these characters, other than the proven fact that they like their rock ‘n’ roll exhausting and their brains smooth, is that they expertise each second of their lives as in the event that they have been watching it on tv. Actuality isn’t actual to them — it’s a present they’re residing inside — and “Invoice & Ted’s Excellent Journey” was a rowdy celebration of the joys of being younger, hooked on air guitar, and completely blinkered.

How do the “No method!” mannerisms look on these two now that they’ve hit center age? Surprisingly good. Invoice and Ted are devoted husbands — to Joanna (Jayma Mays) and Elizabeth (Erinn Hayes), the medieval princesses they met in the first movie — although a humorous scene in {couples}’ remedy reveals that their symbiotic devotion to one another, in that life-is-a-garage-band method, has made them as infectiously arrested as ever.

However right here’s an irony for you. In the years since “Invoice & Ted’s Excellent Journey” and its inferior 1991 sequel, “Invoice & Ted’s Bogus Journey,” Alex Winter did a sluggish fade out of full-time performing and have become a heady, omnivorous documentary filmmaker (his movies embody “Downloaded,” “The Panama Papers,” and the upcoming “Zappa”), whereas Keanu Reeves remained an onscreen star with a contact of the “Whoa!” issue. But in “Face the Music,” it’s Winter, beaming and goggle-eyed, who nonetheless completely incarnates the cockeyed harmless gee-whiz man-child spirit of the factor. Whereas Reeves does a advantageous job of resurrecting Ted, however when he isn’t talking and also you look into his face, framed by that lengthy neo-’70s hair, you see his gravitas peeking via.

“Invoice & Ted Face the Music,” written by the workforce of Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon (who wrote the first two movies), with Dean Parisot stepping in as director and Steven Soderbergh government producing, has a countdown plot that unfolds in actual time, like the film-noir narrative of “D.O.A.” It’s bought scenes set in a flaming mountainous hell that appears like one thing out of a “Thor” sequel. It’s bought a killer robotic named Dennis (Anthony Carrigan), who beneath his ominous white-plated armor seems to be as delicate and companionable as Stuart Smalley crossed with the Cowardly Lion. It’s bought a triumphant return efficiency by William Sadler as the Grim Reaper (he was the spotlight of “Bogus Journey”), portrayed right here as an imperious Euro-snob bass guitarist of hilarious self-importance.

And it’s bought Reeves and Winter having a area day taking part in the older renditions of Invoice and Ted. Whether or not they’re faux-Spinal Faucet derelict rockers squatting in Dave Grohl’s home, or pumped-up hardened prisoners, or historic males ready for one another to kick the bucket in adjoining hospital beds, these two discover spry new layers of play of their weirdly angelic devil-horn communion. (It’s price sitting via the finish of the closing credit to see one in every of their spotlight scenes.)

The movie additionally has note-perfect performances by Brigitte Lundy-Paine and Samara Weaving as Billie and Thea, the daughters who’ve inherited each little bit of their dads’ spirits, although it’s clear that they’re about thrice as good. Their corralling of immortal musicians from historical past begins off on a excessive, particularly when Mozart jams with Hendrix (Dazmann Nonetheless) and Louis Armstrong (Jeremiah Craft). However the music legends don’t find yourself popping with fairly the identical gusto that Lincoln, Joan of Arc, and “So-crates” did in “Excellent Journey.” What works, with divine silliness, is Invoice and Ted discovering themselves — actually and spiritually — via time journey. My favourite second in the film is Keanu’s supply of the line, “In case you’re questioning, I’m primarily an infinite me. Catch you later!” The factor is, when he says it, you’ll know precisely what it means. That’s bodacious.