‘Invoice & Ted Face the Music’ Pushed Two Weeks Following ‘Tenet’ Move – Variety

MGM has moved “Invoice & Ted Face the Music” again two weeks to Aug. 28 to keep away from opening in opposition to Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet.”

MGM introduced the transfer Friday, a day after Warner Bros. pushed “Tenet” again from July 31 to Aug. 12. Disney additionally delayed the theatrical launch of “Mulan” for a 3rd time from July 24 to Aug. 21, whereas Paramount’s “With out Regret” moved from Oct. 2 to Feb. 26. Tom Clancy’s “With out Regret,” stars Michael B. Jordan as John Clark.

Most film theaters closed in mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Main cinema chains in the U.S., equivalent to AMC, Regal and Cinemark, have been aiming to renew enterprise in July however studios seem like nervous that viewers could also be reluctant to return regardless of security protocols equivalent to lowered capability, social distancing and mask-wearing being enforced.

At present, there are 1,072 U.S theaters open, together with 284 drive-ins, up 20% from every week in the past, in line with Comscore. Texas has the highest with 66, adopted by Ohio at 38, Utah at 32 and California at 30. There are about 5,400 U.S. areas.

“Invoice & Ted Face the Music” sees Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reprise their roles as a comply with as much as 1989’s “Invoice & Ted’s Glorious Journey” and 1991’s “Invoice & Ted’s Bogus Journey.” Their daughters are performed by Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine. The movie additionally stars Child Cudi, Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor and Beck Bennett.

Dean Parisot (“Galaxy Quest”) directed from a script by unique creators Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon. Scott Kroopf (“Limitless”) produced with Alex Lebovici and Steve Ponce of Hammerstone Studios, with Steven Soderbergh government producing alongside R. Scott Reid, Scott Fischer, John Ryan Jr., and John Santilli.