Invoices will not be deducted for Fuel Sticker and High Security Number Plate at the moment! Know what Delhi HC said…

High Security Number Plate: The Delhi High Court has suggested to the AAP government to acquire a Color Coded Fuel Sticker and a 'High Security Registration (Number) Plate' (HSRP). Give more time. A bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Talwant Singh said that the Delhi government should not create panic among the citizens as some people can take advantage of the situation.

The court also said that in August this year it was not an ideal time for the Delhi government to issue advertisements about the need for stickers and HSRP. The court said this while hearing a PIL filed by Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee chief Anil Kumar. The petition alleged that 'Original Equipment Manufacturers' are charging additional fees for color-based stickers and HSRP mandated for vehicles in the national capital.

Advocate Sunil Fernandes, appearing on behalf of Kumar, told the court that the challan campaign started by the Delhi government has frightened people and they are struggling to get the sticker and HSRP so that they do not face penalty Had to fall.

Appearing on behalf of the Delhi government, Additional Government Advocate Satyakam told the court that he (Delhi government) has nothing to do with fixing the rate of stickers and HSRP and only wants to implement the directions of the apex court, Under which it was said that all vehicles should have HSRP and stickers.

