IO Interactive reveals all starting locations for Hitman 3

IO Interactive has revealed all the locations Agent 47 will travel to in Hitman 3.

Hitman 3 arrives in a few days (January 20) and, until now, we only knew about some of the places the hitman will visit this time. IO Interactive revealed that, in addition to the locations we already knew about (Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, Dartmoor in the UK, and Chongqing in China), Agent 47 will be heading to Berlin (Germany), Mendoza (Argentina) and the Carpathians ( Romania).

“Agent 47’s adventure will take him around the world to six unique locations on three continents, where he will take on the biggest contracts of his entire career,” reads the IO Interactive blog post on the locations. “Each location has been designed to deliver a unique and memorable gaming experience, from the game’s first mission in the world’s tallest building to the dramatic epilogue that concludes the trilogy in style with a narrative-focused ending.”

IO Interactive also wrote a bit about each location and its place in Hitman 3 history. The game begins in Dubai with Agent 47 just outside the tallest building in the world and following the events of this location, the hitman heads to Dartmoor in the UK, where he’s tasked with eliminating a target and potentially solving a murder mystery, temporarily turning the killer into a detective.

From the UK, Agent 47 will head to Berlin, Germany, which according to IO Interactive is the midpoint of the game, followed by Chongqing, China. Hitman 3’s penultimate mission takes place in a vineyard in the sloping hills of Mendoza, Argentina, and the game’s epilogue and final mission in the World of Assassination trilogy takes place in the Romanian Carpathians.

