The phrases ‘cancellation’ or ‘postponement’ weren’t mentioned during an International Olympic Committee meeting specializing in preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Video video games amid the coronavirus outbreak, IOC President Thomas Bach talked about on Wednesday.
IOC not discussing cancellation or postponement of Tokyo 2020: Bach
March 4, 2020
1 Min Read
