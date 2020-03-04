General News

IOC not discussing cancellation or postponement of Tokyo 2020: Bach

March 4, 2020
1 Min Read

The phrases ‘cancellation’ or ‘postponement’ weren’t mentioned during an International Olympic Committee meeting specializing in preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Video video games amid the coronavirus outbreak, IOC President Thomas Bach talked about on Wednesday.

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment