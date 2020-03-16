The chief of the IOC’s coordination payment for the Tokyo Olympics says there’s no May time restrict to cancel the video video games and he stays assured the event will cross ahead despite sports activities actions coming to a digital standstill globally amid the coronavirus epidemic
IOC official says no deadline for decision on Olympics
March 16, 2020
1 Min Read
