iOS 16 will be able to prevent spyware like Pegasus: this is how isolation mode will work

Apple is currently actively working on iOS 16 which is in a beta state. This means that in each of the new versions that are released, small improvements can be found that were not seen at WWDC 2022. This is precisely what has happened in beta 3 that has been integrated a security measure that has left us all really surprised due to the great potential that it can have.

In recent months we have seen numerous software whose mission is to spy on any mobile in a really simple way. The clearest example in Spain has been Pegasus, used to be able to infiltrate any device in a relatively simple way in order to view messages or calls. That is why Apple has decided to work on a function that tries to shield an iPhone against these attacks and it seems that they have succeeded.

iOS 16 will be able to shield your iPhone against Pegasus

In this new beta, we have witnessed a new feature called Isolation mode (Lockdown mode) which tries to put the iPhone on high alert to avoid threats like Pegasus. In this case, the company wanted to make it very clear that it is a functionality that is mainly intended for people who have a high risk of being hacked. here they enter politicians, lawyers or businessmen of high prestige.

This means that it is not intended for a person without renown And that is nobody’s goal. This is because although “normal” users can receive a phishing SMS, the truth is that it is not as common or serious as in higher levels.





Keep in mind that when shielding the iPhone with this mode, going to be severely limited in numerous functions. . . . It stands out for example, the message preview blocking and file download restriction that are not images. Websites will be affected blocking JavaScript elements and the calls will be blocked automaticallyreceiving only those that are previously authorized.

When it comes to connectivity, will not be able to connect the iPhone to a Mac, since it will not transmit information even for a reason, and even the institutional accounts of schools or companies will stop working. It is because of that all the ways that may exist to sneak a malicious file will be blocked on an iPhone and that has given many headaches in recent months.

Finally, Apple wanted to emphasize that this functionality also it will end up coming to iPadOS 16 and also macOS Ventura. In this way, it is about shielding the entire ecosystem, and they will also offer money to continue researching and improving network security.