Iowa Guy Arrested On Gun Fees Proposes To Lady In a while After Bonding Out Of Prison

An Iowa guy accused of bringing weapons and ammunition to a Chicago lodge room over the Fourth of July weekend proposed to a girl in a while after bonding out of prison Wednesday, in step with experiences.

A housework worker on the W Resort advised police round 6:45 p.m. Sunday that they noticed the rifle, a handgun, and 5 rifle magazines in a room held by way of the suspect, Keegan Casteel, 32. The Twelfth-floor room had a view of the Ohio Side road Seaside and Military Pier, a vacationer appeal within the town.

Casteel, 32, of Ankeny, Iowa, used to be arrested and ordered hung on $10,000 bail Tuesday. He walked out of prison round 5:30 p.m. Wednesday after posting the $1,000 bond required for his unlock from custody.

But if Casteel left the prison, he walked towards a automotive, were given down on one knee, and proposed to a girl, who it sounds as if began to cry, FOX 32 of Chicago reported.

“Care to mention anything else to us now? Used to be this a part of the plan?” FOX 32’s Elizabeth Matthews requested.

“No,” Casteel answered.

Quickly after, Casteel, the lady, and two children within the backseat drove off.

Casteel used to be arrested on the lodge Sunday allegedly in ownership of the rifle and a handgun, FOX 32 reported . Police stated they discovered the semi-automatic rifle with a spherical within the chamber – in conjunction with bullet magazines and a .45 caliber handgun.

He used to be dealing with two prison counts of irritated illegal use of a loaded weapon with out a FOID card.

“The state describes you in ownership in a lodge room of a rifle with a laser scope … overlooking Ohio Side road Seaside,” Prepare dinner County Pass judgement on David Navarro stated. “I perceive in the course of the state’s proffer and your lawyer that you’ve permission to own the firearms within the state of Iowa. Alternatively, obviously, we’re now not in Iowa.”

The pass judgement on set his bond at $10,000 at the situation that he flip in all of his guns and FOID playing cards. Castell can are living in Iowa as he awaits trial, however he should seem in any respect of his courtroom dates, FOX 32 reported.

Casteel has two earlier DUI convictions within the state, in step with the station. On Tuesday, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown didn’t say if investigators had decided why Casteel had weapons within the lodge room.