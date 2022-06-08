iPadOS 16 blurs the line between iPad and computer by introducing floating windows and improved support for external monitors

The iPad is less and less a meta ‘tablet’ and more an alternative to any computer that is worth It is no longer just that they have begun to be equipped with the same processors as Macs, but that they are already prepared for office tasks thanks to their compatibility with external keyboards and mice.





But there was, however, a certain feeling that their operating system, iPadOS, had stopped evolving at the same rate as your hardware. However, just a few days ago, rumors began to spread that the announcement of an iPadOS 16 at WWDC 2022 was going to include a good handful of revolutionary novelties under the arm that would forever change our concept of the iPad.

Floating windows and multiple monitors

Basically, two elements were discussed: the improvement of multitasking and the ability to resize and move windows at will. And it is that for years the iPad allows us to have two applications open at the same time, but subjected to an unthinkable rigidity in macOS or Windows.

Finally, iPadOS 16 introduces a new multitasking experience thanks to Stage Managera window manager that allows you to resize, auto-arrange, and switch between them by overlaying, dragging, and dropping them to predefined areas of the screen: a leading text space and a kind of ‘taskbar’ on the left side of the screen screen.

“For the first time on iPad, users can create overlapping windows of different sizes in a single view, drag and drop windows from the side, or open apps from the Dock to create app groups for faster, more flexible multitasking.”





But the best thing about Stage Manager is something the rumors hadn’t anticipated: the unlocking of full external display supportenabling the use of resolutions up to 6K, and allowing us to work with up to four applications on the iPad and another four on the external screen.

Big improvements in collaborative documents

Introduces the ability to share a document (Files, Keynote, Numbers, Pages, Notes, Reminders, and Safari, as well as third-party apps) with a workgroup directly from the share button, allowing collaborative editinginstead of just sending a copy of the document.

When users send an invitation to collaborate through Messages, all users in the thread are automatically added to the document or projectand each change made to the shared file can be viewed by other users at the top of the thread.

In addition, users will be able to easily jump from the document to the associated conversation or just tap to start a FaceTime call with your co-workers.

At the end of the year… collaborative whiteboards

That is joined (or rather, will be joined by the end of the year) by a new app: Freeform, a collaborative whiteboard that allows you to share files (documents and multimedia), notes, mental maps, links… as well as drawing and writing ‘by hand’ (with full support for Apple Pencil) on a canvas with real-time editing that frees us from having to consider layouts and page sizes.

As in the case of the documents cited above, users will be able to start collaborating on the same canvas by starting a session from FaceTime, as well as see each other’s updates directly in the Messages thread.