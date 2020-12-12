iPhone maker company vandalized, angry employees not creating salary

Bengaluru: Employees of a company that manufactures iPhones near Bengaluru, Karnataka, on Saturday raised a furore at the unit over an issue related to ‘salary’. These employees work for the Wistron Corporation, headquartered in Taiwan. Also Read – OMG! Girl was bathing while charging iPhone on charging, phone dropped in bathtub, died

The police, quoting the initial information, said that the employees of the unit located in Narasapura Industrial Area in Kolar district overturned cars and damaged furniture in the premises. Also Read – Viral News: This newly married couple from Karnataka left the honeymoon to clean up the beach, remove 600 kg of garbage

A police officer said that the employees pelted stones, broke glass windows, damaged vehicles, furniture, computers and laptops on ‘pay’ issues. Also Read – Former minister of BJP government went to farm house kidnapped, eight miscreants also taken driver, then …

Karnataka: Violence erupts at the Wistron iPhone manufacturing unit in Kolar Visuals of vandalism from inside the plant pic.twitter.com/1MmtDtc2kH – ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2020

According to company sources, many employees were involved in the violent incident. When contacted, the company did not immediately respond to the incident and ‘salary issues’. A trade union leader said that most of the contract employees are not paid on time and they have concerns about salary cuts. Wistron Corporation makes IT products for Apple including iPhone 7, Lenovo, Microsoft and others.