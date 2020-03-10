iPhone sales plummet by more than 60% in China during coronavirus outbreak

Apple expert a giant dip in iPhone gross sales due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Reuters reported Monday that Apple shipped merely 494,000 telephones in China in February, which is a 61 p.c drop in comparability to the same time final 12 months. The amount, which comes from the China Academy of Data and Communications Period (CAICT), seems even worse whilst you consider it with January 2020, when Apple shipped better than 2 million smartphones.

Android telephones moreover suffered a giant drop in gross sales, with merely 5.85 million devices shipped, in comparability to 12.72 million devices in February 2019.

Complete, 6.34 million smartphones have been shipped in China in February, a 54.7 p.c drop from 14 million final 12 months. Smartphone gross sales in February in China haven’t been this low since no much less than 2012, which is when CAICT started publishing smartphone gross sales information. Be taught additional…

