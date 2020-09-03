IPL 2020: Ken Richardson reveals the reason for withdrawing from Royal Challengers Bangalore squad

Australian fast bowler Ken Richardson (Kane Richardson), one of the players who withdrew from the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), has cited the birth of his child as a reason to withdraw from this Indian tournament. Richardson was scheduled to play for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL tournament in the UAE. He has now been replaced by Australian spinner Adam Zampa. Also Read – Moin Ali credits Eoin Morgan for his highest score of three years

Richardson said that he did not want to miss the birth of his first child and that is why he withdrew from IPL 2020. Talking to Cricbuzz, he said, “It is difficult to withdraw the name from the competition like IPL, it is the biggest domestic tournament in the world but when I sit down and think about it, it is the right decision between whatever is going on in the world.” . ” Also Read – IPL 2020: MI got the option of Lasith Malinga, this Kangaroo fast bowler got a place

He said, “Arriving home in time for the birth of my first child, I could not leave him. It is disappointing not to play IPL but hopefully more opportunities will come and I do not think I will be able to miss my child’s birth and live with myself. ” Also Read – Srinivasan on Suresh Raina said – I am the owner of the franchise and not the players

The Australian fast bowler said, “We have been on break for five months but hope there will be cricket ahead.” The most important thing for me is to support my wife. As a cricketer, we are often away (from the family) but there comes a time when you have to prioritize your family over other things and currently there are many people all over the world. ”

Prior to Richardson, Mumbai Indians team veteran fast bowler Lasith Malinga and Chennai Super Kings lead batsman Suresh Raina will miss the 13th season of the IPL due to personal reasons.