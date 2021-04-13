IPL T20 2021 Launch Date – The Latest Update

IPL is a professional T20 cricket league. IPL (Indian Premier League) was first launched in 2008. The first match of IPL was held in 2008.

BCCI is the administrator of this league, and the format of the match is T20. Currently, IPL 2021 is running, and you can catch it live on Disney Plus Hotstar.

IPL T20 2021:

The official website of IPL is iplt20.com. In the app, you will find the live match score and all the details about the match, their schedule, highlights, etc.

If we talk about today’s match, 13th April 2021, It will be held between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians. You can watch it at 19:30 IST. It will be held at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

On 14th April 2021, the match will conduct between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Banglore, and it will be held at the same stadium as previous. The match will start at 19:30 IST.

If we talk about previous matches, yesterday, on 12th April 2021, the match was held between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab King. It was held at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

In that match, Punjab Kings won the match by 4 runs. Rajasthan Royals made 217 runs with 7 wickets, and Punjab Kings made 221 runs with 6 wickets.

You can watch the highlight of the match on the official website iplt20.com. On 11th April 2021, The match was held between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders. Kolkata Knight Riders won the match by 10 runs.

IPL 2021 was started on 9th April 2021 with the first match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. RCB won that match by 2 wickets. Mumbai Indians made 159 with 9 wickets, and RCB made 160 with 8 wickets. The first match of IPL 2021 was held at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Till now, four matches were conducted. The second match was held on 10th April 2021 between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. CSK made 188 with 7 wickets, and DC made 190 with 3 wickets. Delhi Capitals won that match by seven wickets.

If we talk about the upcoming matches of IPL 2021, On 15th April 2021, the match will be conducted between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals. On 16th April 2021, the match will be held between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings. On 17th April 2021, the match will be conducted between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

On 18th April 2021, There will be two matches. The first match will be held between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders at 15:30 IST, and the second match will be conducted between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings at 19:30 IST.

There are many sports betting websites on the internet where you can play and earn money. The sports betting apps and websites include Betway, 10CRIC, ComeOn, 1xBet, Casumo, Parimatch, Dafabet, Bet365, 888Sports, etc.

In many states, online sports betting is legal, and also in various states, it is illegal. If you get caught while betting, you might get punished. Parimatch is the most popular and top IPL betting app.

