iPlayer’s Sitting in Limbo contains moment edited out of broadcast

Windrush scandal drama Sitting in Limbo aired on BBC One final night time, with many watching the gripping story of Anthony, a Jamaican-born British man detained as an unlawful immigrant, because it was broadcast stay on TV.

Nonetheless, those that watched the drama on BBC iPlayer after it was broadcast noticed a distinct model of the standalone episode, with an additional scene which was deemed inappropriate for pre-watershed tv.

The scene, which was edited out of the model aired on BBC One, noticed Anthony (Patrick Robinson) being launched from detention by a impolite officer, who implies that Anthony deserved to be in the cell.

After he asks Anthony to signal launch papers, Anthony replies: “You recognize what? F**ok you, and f**ok this place, and f**ok this f**king nation.”

Within the broadcast model of the scene, the detention officer asks Anthony to signal the papers and Anthony silently complies.

The BBC stated the scene wasn’t appropriate for a pre-watershed present because of the swearing.

Each the pre-watershed and post-watershed variations of the 90-minute drama, written by novelist Stephen S. Thompson, can be found to look at on iPlayer.

The particular, which coincided with Black Lives Matter protests happening throughout the globe, relies on the real-life expertise of Jamaican-born Anthony Bryan, who was detained as an unlawful immigrant and forcibly faraway from his dwelling regardless of residing in the UK because the age of eight.

In our Sitting in Limbo evaluate, RadioTimes.com stated the drama couldn’t be extra well timed and that it introduced “readability and intimacy” to Bryan’s story.

Sitting in Limbo is obtainable to look at on iPlayer. Test out what else is on with our TV Information.