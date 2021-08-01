Ippudu Kaaka Inkeppudu Film (2021) | Forged | Trailer | Songs | Liberate Date

Ippudu Kaaka Inkeppudu Film (2021) | Forged | Trailer | Songs | Liberate Date

Ippudu Kaaka Inkeppudu is a Telugu language romantic movie starring Hasvanth Vanga,​ Namrata Darekar, Katalyn Gowda in pivotal roles. The movie was once ​written and directed by means of Y. Yugandhar. It showcases the present state of affairs of kids lifestyles who has members of the family with advantages. The movie additionally stars Pooja Ramchandran, Thanikella Bharani, Thulasi, Raja Ravindra because the supporting characters.

Hasvanth Vanga and Namrata have been observed in ZEE5 internet sequence NERD | NEITHER EITHER REALLY DEAD. Namrata Darekar is recently operating in Kiran Abbavaram’s upcoming film Sebastian PC524.

Ippudu Kaaka inkeppudu Trailer

Watch the authentic trailer of the impending Ippudu Kaaka Inkeppudu film,

Ippudu Kaaka Inkeppudu Film Complete Main points

Director Y. Yugandhar
Manufacturers Chinta Gopalkrishna Reddy ( Gopi )
Screenplay Y. Yugandhar
Style Romantic Drama
Tale Y. Yugandhar
Starring Hasvanth Vanga​, Namrata Darekar
Tune Sahityya Sagar
Cinematographer Jemin Jom Ayyaneth
Editor Ssrikanth Patnaik R
Manufacturing Corporate Sri chakraas creations
Liberate date August 06, 2021
Language Telugu

Ippudu Kaaka Inkeppudu Forged

Listed here are all the solid listing of upcoming telugu film,

  • Hasvanth Vanga
  • Namrata Darekar
  • Thanikella Bharani
  • Thulasi
  • Raja Ravindra
  • Pooja Ramchandran
  • Idream Anjali
  • Appaji Ambaresh
  • Vasista Chowdary
  • Nomeena Tara
  • Nikhil

Ippudu Kaaka Inkeppudu Teaser

Watch Hasvanth and Namrata Dobaaraa film teaser video,

