Ippudu Kaaka Inkeppudu Film (2021) | Solid | Trailer | Songs | Free up Date

Ippudu Kaaka Inkeppudu is a Telugu language romantic movie starring Hasvanth Vanga,​ Namrata Darekar, Katalyn Gowda in pivotal roles. The movie used to be ​written and directed via Y. Yugandhar. It showcases the present state of affairs of children existence who has family members with advantages. The movie additionally stars Pooja Ramchandran, Thanikella Bharani, Thulasi, Raja Ravindra because the supporting characters. Ippudu Kaaka Inkeppudu Telugu Film launched on 06 August 2021 (Friday).

Hasvanth Vanga and Namrata had been noticed in ZEE5 internet sequence NERD | NEITHER EITHER REALLY DEAD. Namrata Darekar is lately running in Kiran Abbavaram’s upcoming film Sebastian PC524.

Ippudu Kaaka inkeppudu Trailer

Watch the legitimate trailer of the approaching Ippudu Kaaka Inkeppudu film,

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lgrlzCVEkDI

Ippudu Kaaka Inkeppudu Film Complete Main points

Director Y. Yugandhar
Manufacturers Chinta Gopalkrishna Reddy ( Gopi )
Screenplay Y. Yugandhar
Style Romantic Drama
Tale Y. Yugandhar
Starring Hasvanth Vanga​, Namrata Darekar
Track Sahityya Sagar
Cinematographer Jemin Jom Ayyaneth
Editor Ssrikanth Patnaik R
Manufacturing Corporate Sri chakraas creations
Free up date August 06, 2021
Language Telugu

Ippudu Kaaka Inkeppudu Solid

Listed here are your complete solid checklist of upcoming telugu film,

  • Hasvanth Vanga
  • Namrata Darekar
  • Thanikella Bharani
  • Thulasi
  • Raja Ravindra
  • Pooja Ramchandran
  • Idream Anjali
  • Appaji Ambaresh
  • Vasista Chowdary
  • Nomeena Tara
  • Nikhil

Ippudu Kaaka Inkeppudu Teaser

Watch Hasvanth and Namrata Dobaaraa film teaser video,

https://youtu.be/7lDAuBKb6BI

