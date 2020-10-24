iProductions Announces Three New Movies, Expansion of Sea Cinema Chain

On the El Gouna Movie Pageant, Ahmed Fahmy’s iProductions has introduced that three new function movies – “Abu Saddam,” “Have You Drunk From The Nile” and “Troubled Omar” – are to enter manufacturing from November and run to the top of subsequent yr.

Moreover, iProductions has introduced that taking pictures has recommenced on their new fantasy drama tv collection “Wadi Al Jinn,” in collaboration with Viu platform, scheduled to premiere on Viu subsequent yr, and the constructing of new cinemas in Egypt.

“Have You Drunk From The Nile,” to be directed by Khaled Diab, heads the slate. The film reunites the crew behind Cannes entry “Conflict,” with that movie’s helmer Mohamed Diab in addition to Sherine Diab co-scripting alongside the director. The crime caper stars Mostafa Khater and Hamdi El-Mirghani as two drug sellers who run off with a big cargo of heroin belonging to against the law kingpin.

Egyptian author and director Nadine Khan, whose credit embody “Harag W’Marag” (“Chaos, Dysfunction”), will start filming “Abu Saddam,” co-scripted by Mahmoud Ezzat (“Villa 69”). The psychological drama, starring Muhammad Mamdooh and Ahmed Sprint, tells the story of a forty-something good-looking truck driver who’s unemployable as a result of of his quick mood.

iProductions has additionally introduced that Hani Ramzi will star within the Sameh Ser Al-Khetum and Shady Mohsen scripted drama “Troubled Omar.” A director continues to be to be hooked up to the mission. The story is about an introverted man who falls in love along with his colleague at work; sadly, his affections are unrequited, so Omar decides to remodel himself.

On the tv slate, the fantasy and journey drama “Wadi Al Jinn” has recommenced taking pictures. Directed by Hossam El Gohary, the collection is co-written by Menna Ikram, Omar Khaled and Mohammad Hisham Obya, telling the story of 4 school college students who discover the mysterious Wadi Al Jinn caves and discover themselves in a hidden underworld dominated by evil forces. Going down in over 150 areas, it brings collectively many burgeoning stars from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Lebanon, together with Youssef Othman and Layla Ahmed Zaher, Mohsen Mansour, Roa Channouha and Khaled Kamal.

Ahmed Fahmy, managing director and CEO of iProductions, stated the shoot is now “working below the precautionary measures and tips of Egypt’s Ministry of Well being towards COVID-19.” The measures scale back the quantity of crew members and facilitate the presence of a physician and an ambulance on-set; along with frequent checkups for the forged and crew.

This excellent news follows a tough few months for the Egyptian movie and TV sector. “The pandemic drastically affected the manufacturing course of normally,” stated Fahmy. “Ever because the lockdown began in March till July all of the corporate productions, together with ‘Wadi Al Jinn,’ have been paused.”

iProductions additionally runs the Sea Cinema mission that has introduced that it’ll construct new cinemas regardless of the issues confronted by cinemas in the course of the world pandemic. Sea Cinemas is at present working in Monoufya, El Beheira, Al Fayyoum, Luxor, and El Gouna.

“Sea Cinema is a mission that goals to construct movie theaters within the Egyptian governorates that wouldn’t have any screening venues,” stated Fahmy. “This comes in step with iProductions’ plan to advertise artwork and cinema in each nook of Egypt. The mission comes into two phases, the primary is to implement these expansions inside Cairo, and the second stage is throughout Higher Egypt.”