IPS officer from Maharashtra reached Maharashtra to investigate Sushant case, Nitish Kumar on quarantine said – this is not right

Patna: In the Sushant Singh Rajput case, people are shocked by the new revelations one after the other, on the other hand, the new attitude of the Maharashtra government has raised many questions. IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, who arrived in Maharashtra to investigate the Sushant case, has been forcefully quarantined by the BMC. After doing this by the Maharashtra administration, the Bihar government has expressed its displeasure.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is very upset after Bihar Police IPS officer Vinay Tiwari was forced to make a quarantine as he arrived in Mumbai. Nitish has said that what happened in Mumbai with our officer is not correct. Talking to journalists in Patna, he said that what happened to the IPS officer who went to Mumbai was not right. They are doing their duty. He further said that our Director General of Police will talk to the officials of Maharashtra in this matter.

#WATCH Bihar DGP will speak with the authorities there. Whatever happened with him (Binay Tiwari) is not right. It is not political. Bihar Police is carrying out its duty: CM Nitish Kumar on Patna Superintendent of Police Binay Tiwari quarantined in #Mumbai#SushantSinghRajputCase pic.twitter.com/o65IpI8EyF
– ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2020

Meanwhile, however, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar did not talk about the CBI investigation on this issue. It is noteworthy that a four-member police team of Bihar Police is investigating Sushanta suicide case in Mumbai. IPS officer Vinay Tiwari was sent to Mumbai in the same year, but the BMC quarantined Tiwari at around 11 pm.

