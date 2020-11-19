IPS officer of Karnataka said – burning crackers not part of ‘Hindu Tradition’, trolls become

New Delhi Karnataka IPS officer D Roopa Moudgil is on target of trolls these days and this is because of his Facebook. D Roopa recently shared a post supporting the ban on firecrackers in Diwali (Diwali 2020). In a Facebook post shared on 14 November, he wrote that burning crackers is not a part of Hindu Tradition nor is there any mention of burning crackers in any Veda-Purana. Due to this post, she has now come under target of trolls. Also Read – Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti told these people – Thank you, VIDEO shares gratitude by sharing, know the reason

Citing the impact of firecrackers on people's health and the level of air pollution, he wrote on Facebook, "Some people have problems with banning firecrackers and they are moving forward with bursting firecrackers. BBMP officers, police or other enforcement officers may not be present in every street for firecrackers. When an order is passed by the government, we expect people to follow it."

https://www.facebook.com/roopad.moudgil/posts/3089099217862306

“Can we not stop ourselves from using crackers for a year? Are we so hollow that our joy depends only on crackers? There are many ways to celebrate Deepawali. Light diyas, meet people, exchange sweets… but no, adamant people only want crackers. How unfair! It is for those suffering who cry that it is done for Hindus. While the Vedic era; There is no mention of crackers in our epics and Puranas. Firecrackers with Europe came to this country. It is not an original tradition or custom associated with Hinduism. “

Taking this post of D Rupa, she is targeting him and asking him if she will question the customs of other religions or she is only complaining about Hindu customs. A Twitter handle named True Indology claims that fireworks are also mentioned in religious texts in India.

In this case, D Rupa asked to present evidence raising questions on this Twitter user. True Indology Twitter was suspended a few hours later. To which Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has also reacted.